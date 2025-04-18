[News Today] BOK “Minus growth possible in Q1”
[LEAD]
Hit by a series of tariff shocks, South Korea’s economic growth is now showing signs of a slowdown. The Bank of Korea has officially raised the possibility of negative growth in the first quarter. If confirmed, it would mark the second contraction in just three quarters.
[REPORT]
Up until two months ago, the Bank of Korea forecast at least 0.2% growth for the domestic economy in the first quarter.
However what followed were the country's worst ever wildfires, constructions temporarily suspended at some 80 sites due to bridge collapse and other accidents, and also lackluster demand in high bandwidth memory chips.
The central bank believes that even aside the martial law affair, impeachment and sweeping U.S. tariffs, there have been too many unfavorable factors during the first three months.
Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea
The scenario projected in Feb. was too optimistic, as the whole world feels.
The Korean economy contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter of last year before growing a mere 0.1% in the following two quarters. The BOK suspects that another minus growth is possible.
The exact first quarter growth rate figure will be released on April 24.
The bigger problem lies in the months ahead.
Approaching U.S. tariffs were feared until the first quarter but from the second, the feared tariffs will have arrived.
Exports to the U.S. have indeed begun to drop from this month.
A collection of annual growth forecasts projected by some 40 institutions at home and abroad.
It shows predictions were concentrated around the 2% level up until last November
But forecasts issued this month show 1.4% as the median figure and 0.7% at the lower end.
The BOK has also acknowledged that this year's growth outlook will inevitably be marked down sharply from 1.5%.
Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea
Yearly growth rate could sink quite considerably. There's a great degree of uncertainty.
Due to such extreme uncertainty, the central bank has kept the key interest rate steady at 2.75%.
But it noted a rate cut is highly likely t in the next three months.
