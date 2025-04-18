News Today

[News Today] BOK “Minus growth possible in Q1”

입력 2025.04.18 (15:47) 수정 2025.04.18 (15:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Hit by a series of tariff shocks, South Korea’s economic growth is now showing signs of a slowdown. The Bank of Korea has officially raised the possibility of negative growth in the first quarter. If confirmed, it would mark the second contraction in just three quarters.

[REPORT]
Up until two months ago, the Bank of Korea forecast at least 0.2% growth for the domestic economy in the first quarter.

However what followed were the country's worst ever wildfires, constructions temporarily suspended at some 80 sites due to bridge collapse and other accidents, and also lackluster demand in high bandwidth memory chips.

The central bank believes that even aside the martial law affair, impeachment and sweeping U.S. tariffs, there have been too many unfavorable factors during the first three months.

Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea
The scenario projected in Feb. was too optimistic, as the whole world feels.

The Korean economy contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter of last year before growing a mere 0.1% in the following two quarters. The BOK suspects that another minus growth is possible.

The exact first quarter growth rate figure will be released on April 24.

The bigger problem lies in the months ahead.

Approaching U.S. tariffs were feared until the first quarter but from the second, the feared tariffs will have arrived.

Exports to the U.S. have indeed begun to drop from this month.

A collection of annual growth forecasts projected by some 40 institutions at home and abroad.

It shows predictions were concentrated around the 2% level up until last November

But forecasts issued this month show 1.4% as the median figure and 0.7% at the lower end.

The BOK has also acknowledged that this year's growth outlook will inevitably be marked down sharply from 1.5%.

Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea
Yearly growth rate could sink quite considerably. There's a great degree of uncertainty.

Due to such extreme uncertainty, the central bank has kept the key interest rate steady at 2.75%.

But it noted a rate cut is highly likely t in the next three months.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] BOK “Minus growth possible in Q1”
    • 입력 2025-04-18 15:47:38
    • 수정2025-04-18 15:48:30
    News Today

[LEAD]
Hit by a series of tariff shocks, South Korea’s economic growth is now showing signs of a slowdown. The Bank of Korea has officially raised the possibility of negative growth in the first quarter. If confirmed, it would mark the second contraction in just three quarters.

[REPORT]
Up until two months ago, the Bank of Korea forecast at least 0.2% growth for the domestic economy in the first quarter.

However what followed were the country's worst ever wildfires, constructions temporarily suspended at some 80 sites due to bridge collapse and other accidents, and also lackluster demand in high bandwidth memory chips.

The central bank believes that even aside the martial law affair, impeachment and sweeping U.S. tariffs, there have been too many unfavorable factors during the first three months.

Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea
The scenario projected in Feb. was too optimistic, as the whole world feels.

The Korean economy contracted by 0.2% in the second quarter of last year before growing a mere 0.1% in the following two quarters. The BOK suspects that another minus growth is possible.

The exact first quarter growth rate figure will be released on April 24.

The bigger problem lies in the months ahead.

Approaching U.S. tariffs were feared until the first quarter but from the second, the feared tariffs will have arrived.

Exports to the U.S. have indeed begun to drop from this month.

A collection of annual growth forecasts projected by some 40 institutions at home and abroad.

It shows predictions were concentrated around the 2% level up until last November

But forecasts issued this month show 1.4% as the median figure and 0.7% at the lower end.

The BOK has also acknowledged that this year's growth outlook will inevitably be marked down sharply from 1.5%.

Rhee Chang-yong / Governor, Bank of Korea
Yearly growth rate could sink quite considerably. There's a great degree of uncertainty.

Due to such extreme uncertainty, the central bank has kept the key interest rate steady at 2.75%.

But it noted a rate cut is highly likely t in the next three months.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부, 12.2조 원 규모 추경안 국무회의 의결

정부, 12.2조 원 규모 추경안 국무회의 의결
민주당 첫 TV토론회…<br>국민의힘 비전대회

민주당 첫 TV토론회…국민의힘 비전대회
[영상] 청문회부터 탄핵심판<br> 선고까지…6년 임기 마친 문형배·이미선

[영상] 청문회부터 탄핵심판 선고까지…6년 임기 마친 문형배·이미선
법원, 윤 전 대통령 21일 재판도 지하 주차장 출입 요청시 허용

법원, 윤 전 대통령 21일 재판도 지하 주차장 출입 요청시 허용
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.