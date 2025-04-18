News Today

[News Today] Soaring gold prices prompt selling

입력 2025.04.18 (15:47) 수정 2025.04.18 (15:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
As global uncertainty deepens, prices of gold are hitting new records. With such a steep rise, the market sentiment is shifting as well, from buying to selling.

[REPORT]
Thursday afternoon at a gold exchange center in Seoul.

Customers stream in. Are they here to buy gold before the prices go up again?

"I'm here to sell this."
"For 7.5 grams, it's KRW 1,096,000."

Around seven out of ten customers were there to sell gold.

Jeong Sang-hyeon / Suwon resident
It was a gift from my daughter. Since gold prices are quite high, I'm selling it but I will buy it again when the prices come down.

By mid-April, this gold exchange bought more than double the amount they had last month.

As recent as this February, gold bars available for purchase were scarce but people are looking to gain trading profits now that the gold prices have gone up sufficiently.

International gold prices have risen past the 3,000-dollars per ounce mark for the first time in history last month and is still going up.

The price of gold in Korea is 650,000 won, nearly 460 U.S. dollars, for 3.75 grams.

Gold price has gone up steadily over the past ten years.

It surged higher than the S&P500, not to mention Korea's benchmark KOSPI and is said to be the most bullish in history.

As market uncertainty increases, the investment sentiment that 'gold is the only thing we can trust' grows only stronger.

The gold investment fever is spreading even to silver.

Song Jong-gil / CEO, Korea Gold Exchange
Investment in relatively undervalued silver bars is steadily increasing.

The balance of gold banking, an alternative to physical gold investment, has recently exceeded one trillion won for the first time.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Soaring gold prices prompt selling
    • 입력 2025-04-18 15:47:44
    • 수정2025-04-18 15:48:37
    News Today

[LEAD]
As global uncertainty deepens, prices of gold are hitting new records. With such a steep rise, the market sentiment is shifting as well, from buying to selling.

[REPORT]
Thursday afternoon at a gold exchange center in Seoul.

Customers stream in. Are they here to buy gold before the prices go up again?

"I'm here to sell this."
"For 7.5 grams, it's KRW 1,096,000."

Around seven out of ten customers were there to sell gold.

Jeong Sang-hyeon / Suwon resident
It was a gift from my daughter. Since gold prices are quite high, I'm selling it but I will buy it again when the prices come down.

By mid-April, this gold exchange bought more than double the amount they had last month.

As recent as this February, gold bars available for purchase were scarce but people are looking to gain trading profits now that the gold prices have gone up sufficiently.

International gold prices have risen past the 3,000-dollars per ounce mark for the first time in history last month and is still going up.

The price of gold in Korea is 650,000 won, nearly 460 U.S. dollars, for 3.75 grams.

Gold price has gone up steadily over the past ten years.

It surged higher than the S&P500, not to mention Korea's benchmark KOSPI and is said to be the most bullish in history.

As market uncertainty increases, the investment sentiment that 'gold is the only thing we can trust' grows only stronger.

The gold investment fever is spreading even to silver.

Song Jong-gil / CEO, Korea Gold Exchange
Investment in relatively undervalued silver bars is steadily increasing.

The balance of gold banking, an alternative to physical gold investment, has recently exceeded one trillion won for the first time.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

정부, 12.2조 원 규모 추경안 국무회의 의결

정부, 12.2조 원 규모 추경안 국무회의 의결
민주당 첫 TV토론회…<br>국민의힘 비전대회

민주당 첫 TV토론회…국민의힘 비전대회
[영상] 청문회부터 탄핵심판<br> 선고까지…6년 임기 마친 문형배·이미선

[영상] 청문회부터 탄핵심판 선고까지…6년 임기 마친 문형배·이미선
법원, 윤 전 대통령 21일 재판도 지하 주차장 출입 요청시 허용

법원, 윤 전 대통령 21일 재판도 지하 주차장 출입 요청시 허용
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.