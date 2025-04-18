[News Today] Soaring gold prices prompt selling

입력 2025-04-18 15:47:44 수정 2025-04-18 15:48:37 News Today





[LEAD]

As global uncertainty deepens, prices of gold are hitting new records. With such a steep rise, the market sentiment is shifting as well, from buying to selling.



[REPORT]

Thursday afternoon at a gold exchange center in Seoul.



Customers stream in. Are they here to buy gold before the prices go up again?



"I'm here to sell this."

"For 7.5 grams, it's KRW 1,096,000."



Around seven out of ten customers were there to sell gold.



Jeong Sang-hyeon / Suwon resident

It was a gift from my daughter. Since gold prices are quite high, I'm selling it but I will buy it again when the prices come down.



By mid-April, this gold exchange bought more than double the amount they had last month.



As recent as this February, gold bars available for purchase were scarce but people are looking to gain trading profits now that the gold prices have gone up sufficiently.



International gold prices have risen past the 3,000-dollars per ounce mark for the first time in history last month and is still going up.



The price of gold in Korea is 650,000 won, nearly 460 U.S. dollars, for 3.75 grams.



Gold price has gone up steadily over the past ten years.



It surged higher than the S&P500, not to mention Korea's benchmark KOSPI and is said to be the most bullish in history.



As market uncertainty increases, the investment sentiment that 'gold is the only thing we can trust' grows only stronger.



The gold investment fever is spreading even to silver.



Song Jong-gil / CEO, Korea Gold Exchange

Investment in relatively undervalued silver bars is steadily increasing.



The balance of gold banking, an alternative to physical gold investment, has recently exceeded one trillion won for the first time.