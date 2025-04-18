[News Today] Yoon’s hearing to be open to the press

입력 2025-04-18





Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, indicted on charges of masterminding an insurrection, will be seen in the defendant's seat, as his criminal trial is made public to the press for the first time. The bench that denied filming at the first hearing has now accepted the media’s request, citing public interest and the people’s right to know.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol sitting in the defendant's seat charged with masterminding an insurrection will be made public via the press.



The criminal trial division of the Seoul Central District Court allowed access to the courtroom to reporters from major news outlets to film former President Yoon's second hearing slated for next Monday.



However, filming is allowed only before the hearing begins and from permitted places.



The court added that live telecast is not approved since this isn't a sentencing.



The court explained, after seeking opinions from the former president's team, they decided to allow filming after comprehensively considering the level of public interest and the people's right to know.



In the first hearing held on April 14th, the court didn't accept the filming request, sparking controversy that the former president was being extended preferential treatment.



During the first criminal hearings of former presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, the courtroom was opened to the press in consideration of the people's right to know.



On the issue of using the underground parking garage as former president Yoon Suk Yeol did for the first hearing, the court has said they would also allow it for the hearing on the 21st if requested.



The Seoul High Court, which oversees the Seoul court complex, had explained that the ousted president was allowed to use the underground parking lot earlier to prevent possible clashes between Yoon and the people involved in other cases.