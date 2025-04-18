[News Today] ICAO dismisses N.K’s drone probe

News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea’s attempt to escalate its drone claims onto the global stage has fallen flat. North Korea accused South Korea of sending a drone into Pyongyang and asked the UN’s aviation agency, ICAO, to investigate, but the request was dismissed. Despite its rare move of asking for international cooperation, their claims were weakened by its own record of violating global order.

[REPORT]
Last October, North Korea unveiled photos and track data of a drone, claiming South Korea sent the drone to circulate anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets.

As the Seoul government maintained strategic ambiguity and refused to confirm any facts, Pyongyang in February requested an investigation by a UN agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Under a convention of the ICAO which both Koreas are members of, there's a provision stating that drones must not be flown over other signatory nations without their consent.
The North wanted to know if this clause was violated.

On April first, the 36-member ICAO council held a closed-door meeting regarding North Korea's request and concluded that no measure was necessary relating to the case.

The council saw no clear grounds to the regime's claim and thereby dismissed the case.

It's believed the fact that the regime violated international regulations and posed a threat to civil aviation safety on many occasions in the past had an impact on the decision.

Last June, the ICAO adopted a statement expressing concerns over North Korea's GPS jamming activities and urging it to prevent a recurrence.

Shin Hee-suk / Transitional Justice Working Group
It appears the S. Korean gov't, citing the North's past threats to civil aviation, stressed the fact that North Korea has been a bigger threat.

With the dismissal, this case raised by the North can no longer be discussed at the UN agency.

When Pyongyang flew a drone into South Korean airspace in December 2022, the Seoul government did not request a probe into the matter, after taking into account aspects of international law and diplomacy.

