[News Today] ICAO dismisses N.K’s drone probe
입력 2025.04.18 (15:47) 수정 2025.04.18 (15:48)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
North Korea’s attempt to escalate its drone claims onto the global stage has fallen flat. North Korea accused South Korea of sending a drone into Pyongyang and asked the UN’s aviation agency, ICAO, to investigate, but the request was dismissed. Despite its rare move of asking for international cooperation, their claims were weakened by its own record of violating global order.
[REPORT]
Last October, North Korea unveiled photos and track data of a drone, claiming South Korea sent the drone to circulate anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets.
As the Seoul government maintained strategic ambiguity and refused to confirm any facts, Pyongyang in February requested an investigation by a UN agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization.
Under a convention of the ICAO which both Koreas are members of, there's a provision stating that drones must not be flown over other signatory nations without their consent.
The North wanted to know if this clause was violated.
On April first, the 36-member ICAO council held a closed-door meeting regarding North Korea's request and concluded that no measure was necessary relating to the case.
The council saw no clear grounds to the regime's claim and thereby dismissed the case.
It's believed the fact that the regime violated international regulations and posed a threat to civil aviation safety on many occasions in the past had an impact on the decision.
Last June, the ICAO adopted a statement expressing concerns over North Korea's GPS jamming activities and urging it to prevent a recurrence.
Shin Hee-suk / Transitional Justice Working Group
It appears the S. Korean gov't, citing the North's past threats to civil aviation, stressed the fact that North Korea has been a bigger threat.
With the dismissal, this case raised by the North can no longer be discussed at the UN agency.
When Pyongyang flew a drone into South Korean airspace in December 2022, the Seoul government did not request a probe into the matter, after taking into account aspects of international law and diplomacy.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ICAO dismisses N.K’s drone probe
-
- 입력 2025-04-18 15:47:53
- 수정2025-04-18 15:48:55
[LEAD]
North Korea’s attempt to escalate its drone claims onto the global stage has fallen flat. North Korea accused South Korea of sending a drone into Pyongyang and asked the UN’s aviation agency, ICAO, to investigate, but the request was dismissed. Despite its rare move of asking for international cooperation, their claims were weakened by its own record of violating global order.
[REPORT]
Last October, North Korea unveiled photos and track data of a drone, claiming South Korea sent the drone to circulate anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets.
As the Seoul government maintained strategic ambiguity and refused to confirm any facts, Pyongyang in February requested an investigation by a UN agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization.
Under a convention of the ICAO which both Koreas are members of, there's a provision stating that drones must not be flown over other signatory nations without their consent.
The North wanted to know if this clause was violated.
On April first, the 36-member ICAO council held a closed-door meeting regarding North Korea's request and concluded that no measure was necessary relating to the case.
The council saw no clear grounds to the regime's claim and thereby dismissed the case.
It's believed the fact that the regime violated international regulations and posed a threat to civil aviation safety on many occasions in the past had an impact on the decision.
Last June, the ICAO adopted a statement expressing concerns over North Korea's GPS jamming activities and urging it to prevent a recurrence.
Shin Hee-suk / Transitional Justice Working Group
It appears the S. Korean gov't, citing the North's past threats to civil aviation, stressed the fact that North Korea has been a bigger threat.
With the dismissal, this case raised by the North can no longer be discussed at the UN agency.
When Pyongyang flew a drone into South Korean airspace in December 2022, the Seoul government did not request a probe into the matter, after taking into account aspects of international law and diplomacy.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.