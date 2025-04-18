[News Today] First Korean concert in China in 8 years

입력 2025-04-18 15:47:58 수정 2025-04-18 15:49:02 News Today





[LEAD]

A South Korean hip hop group took the stage in China for the first time in eight years, ever since it imposed a ban on Korean content. The move is seen as part of China’s efforts to improve ties with neighboring countries amid its ongoing tariff war with the United States.



[REPORT]

Singers perform in front of a cheering audience. They are the South Korean hip hop trio Homies.



The concert took place in Wuhan, China.



Some 800 people in the audience sang along to the familiar lyrics in Korean.



Lee Jun-young / Director of Homies' agency

It was the group's first concert in China. We never imagined the audience would sing along. It was very exciting.



Homies are the first South Korean artist or group to perform in China in eight years.



China had restricted Korean music and TV dramas as an unofficial retaliatory measure against the deployment of THAAD in Korea.



It was known as China's overarching ban on Korean culture and products.



But it was a Chinese agency that first offered to hold the concert, and the authorities gave it the green light.



China, which is in a tariff war with the Trump administration, is trying to mend its relations with the neighboring nations to secure them as allies.



Although it's clear that China is increasingly opening up its cultural sector, it's too early to say if it will lift the ban on Korean culture altogether.



If Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the APEC summit slated for this fall in Gyeongju, bilateral cultural exchanges between Korea and China could take steps towards normalization.