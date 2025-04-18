[News Today] Int’l ‘song camp’ creates K-pop
입력 2025.04.18 (15:48) 수정 2025.04.18 (15:49)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
K-pop is now at the forefront of global pop music. But what’s behind the making of hits by BTS and BLACKPINK? Unlike the old days of relying on a single composer, K-pop apparently follows a unique production system. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
An exciting funky rhythm...
Improvised tunes...
All this coupled with the accompaniment completes a K-pop sketch.
Four songwriters of various age groups and nationalities were deployed in creating this song.
It's the so-called 'song camp' method whereby the songwriters' diverse personalities and strengths are merged together.
A total of 79 songwriters from eight countries took part in the project.
Ronny Svendsen / Songwriter (Norway)
Not bad. But if you change it a little bit there.
The goal is to write 85 songs over two weeks. The teams are built anew every day.
Sophie Hinz / Songwriter (U.S.)
It's songs that you've never would have gotten, especially when you have people from America, LA, Europe, all the different countries in Europe, and then the Korean producers, writers and artists.
These are some of the songs created through the song camp collaborative project.
"Fire" by BTS 6 songwriters
"Spicy" by aespa 7 songwriters
They are either given to the agency's artists or sold to other agencies.
Choi Jin-suk / Director at music publishing company
Even songwriters whose songs topped the Billboard took part in this project contributing diverse ideas to K-pop.
The song camp method was first introduced in 2012.
It's like a bridgehead to songwriters from around the world who want to make a name for themselves.
Jacob Aaron / Songwriter (U.K.)
The first and only reason I came out here was to pursue K-pop as a songwriter.
This is the reason 'song camps' are regarded as a core strategy behind the explosive growth of the K-pop market.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Int’l ‘song camp’ creates K-pop
-
- 입력 2025-04-18 15:48:03
- 수정2025-04-18 15:49:10
[LEAD]
K-pop is now at the forefront of global pop music. But what’s behind the making of hits by BTS and BLACKPINK? Unlike the old days of relying on a single composer, K-pop apparently follows a unique production system. Let's take a look.
[REPORT]
An exciting funky rhythm...
Improvised tunes...
All this coupled with the accompaniment completes a K-pop sketch.
Four songwriters of various age groups and nationalities were deployed in creating this song.
It's the so-called 'song camp' method whereby the songwriters' diverse personalities and strengths are merged together.
A total of 79 songwriters from eight countries took part in the project.
Ronny Svendsen / Songwriter (Norway)
Not bad. But if you change it a little bit there.
The goal is to write 85 songs over two weeks. The teams are built anew every day.
Sophie Hinz / Songwriter (U.S.)
It's songs that you've never would have gotten, especially when you have people from America, LA, Europe, all the different countries in Europe, and then the Korean producers, writers and artists.
These are some of the songs created through the song camp collaborative project.
"Fire" by BTS 6 songwriters
"Spicy" by aespa 7 songwriters
They are either given to the agency's artists or sold to other agencies.
Choi Jin-suk / Director at music publishing company
Even songwriters whose songs topped the Billboard took part in this project contributing diverse ideas to K-pop.
The song camp method was first introduced in 2012.
It's like a bridgehead to songwriters from around the world who want to make a name for themselves.
Jacob Aaron / Songwriter (U.K.)
The first and only reason I came out here was to pursue K-pop as a songwriter.
This is the reason 'song camps' are regarded as a core strategy behind the explosive growth of the K-pop market.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.