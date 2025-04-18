[News Today] Int’l ‘song camp’ creates K-pop

[LEAD]

K-pop is now at the forefront of global pop music. But what’s behind the making of hits by BTS and BLACKPINK? Unlike the old days of relying on a single composer, K-pop apparently follows a unique production system. Let's take a look.



[REPORT]

An exciting funky rhythm...



Improvised tunes...



All this coupled with the accompaniment completes a K-pop sketch.



Four songwriters of various age groups and nationalities were deployed in creating this song.



It's the so-called 'song camp' method whereby the songwriters' diverse personalities and strengths are merged together.



A total of 79 songwriters from eight countries took part in the project.



Ronny Svendsen / Songwriter (Norway)

Not bad. But if you change it a little bit there.



The goal is to write 85 songs over two weeks. The teams are built anew every day.



Sophie Hinz / Songwriter (U.S.)

It's songs that you've never would have gotten, especially when you have people from America, LA, Europe, all the different countries in Europe, and then the Korean producers, writers and artists.



These are some of the songs created through the song camp collaborative project.



"Fire" by BTS 6 songwriters



"Spicy" by aespa 7 songwriters



They are either given to the agency's artists or sold to other agencies.



Choi Jin-suk / Director at music publishing company

Even songwriters whose songs topped the Billboard took part in this project contributing diverse ideas to K-pop.



The song camp method was first introduced in 2012.

It's like a bridgehead to songwriters from around the world who want to make a name for themselves.



Jacob Aaron / Songwriter (U.K.)

The first and only reason I came out here was to pursue K-pop as a songwriter.



This is the reason 'song camps' are regarded as a core strategy behind the explosive growth of the K-pop market.