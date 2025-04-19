Trump tariffs shake steel exports

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The export of steel products was the first item subjected to tariffs by the American Trump administration, and is facing instability.



Due to the impact of the economic downturn, exports to the U.S. decreased by nearly 20% last month.



The future is even more concerning.



In two to three months, the effects of the steel tariffs will begin to show in earnest.



The first report is by reporter Jeong Jae-woo.



[Report]



This is a company that manufactures bolts used in shipbuilding and heavy machinery.



Due to the 25% tariff imposed over a month ago, the export volume that should have already gone to the U.S. continues to pile up in its warehouses.



[Jeong Han-seong/Bolt Manufacturer CEO: "Since we have to pay the 25% tariff in cash, they also say they don't have the money. They are asking us to delay the shipment..."]



If the situation is this severe for steel derivatives, the atmosphere in the steel industry is even worse.



[Steel Industry Official/Voice Altered: "Due to the rapid fluctuations in market prices and the impact of reciprocal tariffs and other additional measures, U.S. customers are continuing to adopt a wait-and-see approach..."]



Last month, the export volume of steel to the U.S. was 250,000 tons.



This is a 14.9% decrease compared to a year ago.



In terms of export value, it decreased by about 19%.



So far, it has been analyzed that the impact of the economic downturn has been greater than that of the tariffs.



However, due to the nature of steel products, which take about three months from order to shipment and delivery, the impact on the volume ordered after the imposition of tariffs has not yet been reflected in the statistics.



There are concerns about the future.



[Lee Jae-yoon/Director of Carbon Neutral Industry Transition Research at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "As the tariffs increase costs, there will be a dampening effect on exports. Additionally, the tariff effects could lead to a global economic downturn, not just for U.S. exports..."]



In fact, the decrease in exports to the U.S. is spreading across various sectors.



Since the imposition of the 25% tariff on automobiles on the 3rd, exports to the U.S. have already decreased by over 10% last month.



The U.S. has also announced additional tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, and a basic tariff of 10% is currently being imposed.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



