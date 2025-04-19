News 9

Trump tariffs shake steel exports

입력 2025.04.19 (00:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The export of steel products was the first item subjected to tariffs by the American Trump administration, and is facing instability.

Due to the impact of the economic downturn, exports to the U.S. decreased by nearly 20% last month.

The future is even more concerning.

In two to three months, the effects of the steel tariffs will begin to show in earnest.

The first report is by reporter Jeong Jae-woo.

[Report]

This is a company that manufactures bolts used in shipbuilding and heavy machinery.

Due to the 25% tariff imposed over a month ago, the export volume that should have already gone to the U.S. continues to pile up in its warehouses.

[Jeong Han-seong/Bolt Manufacturer CEO: "Since we have to pay the 25% tariff in cash, they also say they don't have the money. They are asking us to delay the shipment..."]

If the situation is this severe for steel derivatives, the atmosphere in the steel industry is even worse.

[Steel Industry Official/Voice Altered: "Due to the rapid fluctuations in market prices and the impact of reciprocal tariffs and other additional measures, U.S. customers are continuing to adopt a wait-and-see approach..."]

Last month, the export volume of steel to the U.S. was 250,000 tons.

This is a 14.9% decrease compared to a year ago.

In terms of export value, it decreased by about 19%.

So far, it has been analyzed that the impact of the economic downturn has been greater than that of the tariffs.

However, due to the nature of steel products, which take about three months from order to shipment and delivery, the impact on the volume ordered after the imposition of tariffs has not yet been reflected in the statistics.

There are concerns about the future.

[Lee Jae-yoon/Director of Carbon Neutral Industry Transition Research at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "As the tariffs increase costs, there will be a dampening effect on exports. Additionally, the tariff effects could lead to a global economic downturn, not just for U.S. exports..."]

In fact, the decrease in exports to the U.S. is spreading across various sectors.

Since the imposition of the 25% tariff on automobiles on the 3rd, exports to the U.S. have already decreased by over 10% last month.

The U.S. has also announced additional tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, and a basic tariff of 10% is currently being imposed.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump tariffs shake steel exports
    • 입력 2025-04-19 00:09:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

The export of steel products was the first item subjected to tariffs by the American Trump administration, and is facing instability.

Due to the impact of the economic downturn, exports to the U.S. decreased by nearly 20% last month.

The future is even more concerning.

In two to three months, the effects of the steel tariffs will begin to show in earnest.

The first report is by reporter Jeong Jae-woo.

[Report]

This is a company that manufactures bolts used in shipbuilding and heavy machinery.

Due to the 25% tariff imposed over a month ago, the export volume that should have already gone to the U.S. continues to pile up in its warehouses.

[Jeong Han-seong/Bolt Manufacturer CEO: "Since we have to pay the 25% tariff in cash, they also say they don't have the money. They are asking us to delay the shipment..."]

If the situation is this severe for steel derivatives, the atmosphere in the steel industry is even worse.

[Steel Industry Official/Voice Altered: "Due to the rapid fluctuations in market prices and the impact of reciprocal tariffs and other additional measures, U.S. customers are continuing to adopt a wait-and-see approach..."]

Last month, the export volume of steel to the U.S. was 250,000 tons.

This is a 14.9% decrease compared to a year ago.

In terms of export value, it decreased by about 19%.

So far, it has been analyzed that the impact of the economic downturn has been greater than that of the tariffs.

However, due to the nature of steel products, which take about three months from order to shipment and delivery, the impact on the volume ordered after the imposition of tariffs has not yet been reflected in the statistics.

There are concerns about the future.

[Lee Jae-yoon/Director of Carbon Neutral Industry Transition Research at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "As the tariffs increase costs, there will be a dampening effect on exports. Additionally, the tariff effects could lead to a global economic downturn, not just for U.S. exports..."]

In fact, the decrease in exports to the U.S. is spreading across various sectors.

Since the imposition of the 25% tariff on automobiles on the 3rd, exports to the U.S. have already decreased by over 10% last month.

The U.S. has also announced additional tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, and a basic tariff of 10% is currently being imposed.

This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.
정재우
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘첫 트럼프 관세’ 맞은 철강…대미 수출 벌써 ‘휘청’

‘첫 트럼프 관세’ 맞은 철강…대미 수출 벌써 ‘휘청’
민주당 대선경선 첫 TV토론…<br>“증세보다 지출조정” “감세 포퓰리즘”

민주당 대선경선 첫 TV토론…“증세보다 지출조정” “감세 포퓰리즘”
국민의힘 경선 비전대회…<br>후보들 공약 발표

국민의힘 경선 비전대회…후보들 공약 발표
선거 때마다 “세종 이전”…<br>실현 가능성은?

선거 때마다 “세종 이전”…실현 가능성은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.