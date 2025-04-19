News 9

Japan faces new demands

[Anchor]

In this context, our negotiation team will visit the United States next week to engage in tariff negotiations.

The U.S. has already placed significant demands on its ally Japan, and similar expectations are emerging for us.

This is a report by Lee Do-yoon.

[Report]

During the tariff talks, the Japanese negotiation team was met with a surprise visit from U.S. President Trump, greeting him with smiles.

However, their true feelings were not at ease.

Japanese media reported that President Trump urged Japan to buy more American cars, reduce the U.S. trade deficit, and even pressured them on issues unrelated to trade, such as increasing the costs for U.S. military presence in Japan.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: "There are still differences in positions between Japan and the U.S. The government will unite and make every effort to prioritize and actively pursue the negotiations."]

This type of negotiation from Trump is expected to be what we will face next week.

The Ministers of Finance and Industry will both visit Washington, and there is a possibility of a '2+2' meeting where they hold simultaneous negotiations with their U.S. counterparts.

President Trump's 'surprise pressure tactic' is also expected again.

Last week, during a call with Acting President Han Duck-soo, President Trump described the negotiations as beautiful and efficient, hinting at a 'one-stop shopping' approach that encompasses tariffs, trade, and security.

[Kim Soo-dong/Director of Global Competitive Strategy Research at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "We will gain concessions from the U.S. through cooperation in shipbuilding, investment, and expanding imports. We will respond separately to the defense cost-sharing issue, which has a significant impact on us."]

Pressure for cooperation in the energy sector, which the U.S. strongly desires, is also anticipated.

[Tommy Joyce/Acting Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy: "We know that our allies and partners are critical to unlocking energy abundance. South Korea and each of you in Seoul are absolutely essential allies in this pursuit."]

The U.S. is hoping for swift negotiations due to economic uncertainties.

Experts advise that we must be thoroughly prepared in response.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

