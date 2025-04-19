DP candidates target Yeongnam area

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is news about the presidential election.



In the Democratic Party, which is conducting member voting in the Chungcheong and Yeongnam regions, the candidates for the primary have each presented region-specific pledges.



There has also been controversy over the fairness of the company conducting the primary opinion polls.



The three candidates are currently competing in a TV debate.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung visited Daegu ahead of the Yeongnam regional primary scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Apr. 20).



He met with a webtoon artist and declared his ambition to transform Korea into one of the world's top five cultural powerhouses, promising a cultural export era worth 50 trillion won.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party primary candidate: "(Culture) seems to be establishing itself as a core element of our industrial base and job creation."]



He also proposed the creation of a future-oriented automotive parts cluster in Daegu and Gyeongbuk, and plans to make the Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam mega-city a maritime capital.



Candidate Kim Dong-yeon also pledged to make Yeongnam a new growth engine.



He promised to turn Busan into a global financial center through the relocation of the Industrial Bank and to establish a hub for future mobility manufacturing in Daegu.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "The simultaneous relocation of policy financial institutions will help the development of Busan's regional economy and job creation."]



Candidate Kim Kyung-soo focused on preparing for the TV debate without a public schedule.



Yesterday (Apr. 17), he sought survival strategies for cities in the Yeongnam region during a meeting with the mayor of Malmö, Sweden.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Yesterday: "(In the Gyeongnam region), there are many cities strong in manufacturing, and these cities face the challenge of transitioning their industrial structure."]



The three candidates are currently competing on policy in their first TV debate.



Controversy arose over fairness as the company that faced allegations of unfairness during the last general election's candidate selection is again in charge of the presidential primary opinion polls.



The Kim Dong-yeon camp strongly protested, stating, "An event that undermines the trust in the primary has occurred," while the Kim Kyung-soo camp said, "We will assess the appropriateness of the selection process."



The party's election commission explained, "It has been participating since before the last general election and was selected by lottery this time."



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



