Can the capital be moved?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who moved from the Blue House to Yongsan, has been dismissed, prompting presidential candidates to rush to promise the relocation of the presidential office.



While there is general agreement on leaving Yongsan, opinions differ on the location and timing of a return to the Blue House or a move to Sejong.



How feasible are these plans? Reporter Kim Min-hyuk investigates.



[Report]



Twenty-one years ago, the biggest obstacle to the relocation of the capital to Sejong City, which was promoted by then-President Roh Moo-hyun, was the 'constitutional convention'.



[Yoon Young-cheol/Former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/2004: "The fact that Seoul is the capital is a clear matter that cannot be subject to personal opinion differences among the people of our country...."]



Since then, many government ministries have relocated to Sejong City, and currently, government offices operate in two main locations: Gwanghwamun in Seoul and Sejong.



The move to Sejong has been a recurring topic during elections.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/20th Presidential Election Candidate from the People Power Party: "We will establish a second presidential office to create a genuine administrative capital..."]



In this presidential election, Democratic Party candidates have uniformly brought up the 'Sejong Era'.



They proposed similar promises, including "the construction of an office in Sejong within the term," "the complete relocation of the administrative capital to Sejong," and "the relocation of the presidential office to Sejong."



Candidates from the People Power Party also generally agree on the relocation of the office.



However, opinions vary with statements like "I will return to the Blue House," "Procedures for relocation are necessary," and "We will decide after gathering opinions," while some suggest "We will first move to Yongsan and then gauge public opinion."



The issue is that a complete relocation of the presidential office requires a constitutional amendment.



[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "(To amend the constitution to designate the capital) as Sejong instead of Seoul, or at least to specify in this constitution that matters regarding the capital shall be determined by law...."]



There are opinions that breaking the common notion that "the capital is Seoul" would require at least a national referendum, and the relocation of the presidential office is expected to be a major issue in the presidential election process.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!