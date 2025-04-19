News 9

Docking fee added to pressure China

[Anchor]

The U.S. has introduced a new pressure tactic aimed against China.

U.S. authorities have announced that they will impose docking fees on shipping companies using Chinese vessels.

The intention is to reshape the shipping and shipbuilding markets dominated by China and to urge tariff negotiations.

President Trump stated that negotiations with China will be concluded within 3 to 4 weeks.

Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the details.

[Report]

The U.S. has decided to charge docking fees when Chinese shipping vessels enter U.S. ports.

Additionally, even if a vessel is operated by a shipping company from another country, if it was originally built in China, a fee will be imposed.

Starting October this year, the maximum fee for ultra-large container ships will be around 4.1 billion won, and the fees will increase every year.

Ultimately, the message from the U.S. is a pressure tactic directed at the world, urging not to buy Chinese vessels and not to use Chinese shipping companies.

If global shipping companies begin to avoid ordering Chinese vessels, the South Korean shipbuilding industry can expect to benefit from this situation.

The shipping industry will also become more competitive as it has fewer Chinese vessels.

China has strongly protested against this move.

[Lin Jian/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "This will increase global maritime transport costs and disrupt the stability of the global supply chain."]

This is a comprehensive pressure tactic directed at China, and President Trump mentioned that negotiations with China could be concluded in about a month.

He also stated that China has already reached out several times.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(How much time?) I would think over the next 3 to 4 weeks. I think maybe the whole thing could be concluded."]

Trump also stated in a tone as if dealing with subordinates that negotiations with other countries are progressing well.

However, even with Japan, who was the first to sit at the table, there are forecasts that an early conclusion may not be easy due to Trump's remarks linking defense costs.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

