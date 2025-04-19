Data manipulation controversy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



When an old apartment is rebuilt, its price rises significantly compared to surrounding apartments, leading to substantial profits, which is why the 'restitution of excess gains from rebuilding' system proposes to recoup a portion of that profit.



When calculating the 'excess profit' burden, the overall increase in housing prices is deducted from the increased home value due to reconstruction.



If the increase in home prices decreases, the burden fee proportionally increases.



However, this increase in home prices is based on statistics from the Korea Real Estate Board, which the Board of Audit pointed out yesterday (APr. 17) was manipulated to show lower prices than actual.



If the reconstruction burden fee was calculated based on incorrect statistics, the controversy is bound to escalate.



Reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the story.



[Report]



This is an apartment in Banpo that has been occupied for four years.



When it received reconstruction approval in 2018, it was notified of an estimated excess profit burden of about 10 billion won, but it has not paid any actual burden fee.



[Park Kyung-ryong/Secretary of the National Reconstruction and Improvement Business Association: "According to the calculations, currently, it comes out to about 150 to 160 million won per member, so the members are always living in a state of anxiety."]



The association claims that the difference in burden fees is too large depending on which housing price statistics are used as a standard.



According to the current guidelines using the Korea Real Estate Board's housing price trend survey, surrounding home prices have risen by about 23%, but according to the actual transaction index, they have risen by 99%.



This results in the burden fee varying greatly from about 160 million won per person to 0 won.



Reconstruction associations are protesting that the burden fee has been excessively calculated based on incorrect statistics.



As of last year, there are 68 complexes nationwide where reconstruction burden fees are imposed, with an average burden fee of 100 million won per person.



According to the current calculations, there are complexes where the average burden per person could reach 700 million won.



[Kim Un-jong/Chairman of the Han River Mansion Apartment Reconstruction Improvement Business Association: "The apartment price increase rate is high. The issue is how this is reflected, but the actual market price increase is not being properly reflected."]



Since the Yoon Suk Yeol government began pushing for the abolition of the system, no complexes have yet paid the actual reconstruction burden fee.



However, recently, some local governments have requested the Korea Real Estate Board to assess housing values, indicating a renewed push for imposing burden fees.



If actual burden fees are imposed, there is a possibility of ongoing lawsuits from reconstruction associations regarding the calculation of the amounts.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.



