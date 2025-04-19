News 9

PPP candidates announce pledges

입력 2025.04.19 (00:09)

[Anchor]

The eight candidates for the People Power Party's primary participated in a conference today (Apr. 18) and announced their respective pledges.

Various blueprints were presented, including constitutional amendments and the promotion of the artificial intelligence industry, but the anti-Lee Jae-myung slogan was unanimous.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

During what was called a vision conference, in the form of a presentation, each candidate of the People Power Party raised their voice claiming to be the 'rival to candidate Lee Jae-myung.'

[Yoo Jeong-bok/PPP presidential primary candidate: "Who is free from various corruption, inappropriate remarks, and lies? I, Yoo Jeong-bok, am."]

[Hong Joon-pyo/PPP presidential primary candidate: "A country where unfairness prevails, this is Lee Jae-myung's country. Hong Joon-pyo is a country overflowing with freedom, opportunity, and dreams."]

[Kim Moon-soo/PPP presidential primary candidate: "Only an honest person, I, Kim Moon-soo, can defeat Lee Jae-myung's lies and corruption."]

[Han Dong-hoon/PPP presidential primary candidate: "A person who can be free from emergency martial law. The first one to say he would stop it with the people was me, Han Dong-hoon."]

They appealed for support as candidates who would uphold conservative values.

[Na Kyung-won/PPP presidential primary candidate: "We must say that the values we speak of can save the Republic of Korea. Ideology is food."]

[Lee Cheol-woo/PPP presidential primary candidate: "It feels like the country is about to collapse. Mad cow disease, THAAD, the Sewol ferry, this incitement to rebellion...."]

Tension among the candidates also continued.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/PPP presidential primary candidate: "(This is an era) we need future-oriented economists and scientists rather than past-oriented lawyers."]

[Yang Hyang-ja/PPP presidential primary candidate: "(The other) seven are extending the regime. But if I do it, it will be the creation of a new government...."]

Candidates Yoo Jeong-bok, Hong Joon-pyo, Lee Cheol-woo, and Han Dong-hoon introduced their 'constitutional amendment' plans, including a mixed-member electoral system and a bicameral legislature, while candidates Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Yang Hyang-ja, and Na Kyung-won revealed their plans for 'AI industry investment.'

Meanwhile, there was news about the formation of a new party called 'Yoon Again' centered around some of former President Yoon's legal team but has been put on hold, with the People Power Party leadership dismissing it as a mere incident.

Some candidates reacted sharply, saying that former President Yoon should leave the party.

Reformist party candidate Lee Jun-seok dismissed the new party as merely a test of waters by former President Yoon.

KBS News, Park Young-min.

