Deepfake convict's sentence cut

[Anchor]

The main perpetrator of the so-called 'Seoul National University Nth Room' case, who created and distributed sexual exploitation materials by synthesizing the faces of university alumni, has received a reduced sentence in the appeals court.

The second trial court overturned the first trial's sentence of 10 years in prison and sentenced him to 9 years.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook summarizes the reasons for the ruling.

[Report]

The main perpetrator of the so-called 'Seoul National University Nth Room' case, a man in his 40s identified as Park, was prosecuted for producing and distributing obscene materials by synthesizing photos of female alumni.

From July 2021 to April last year, it is estimated that Park and his accomplices created over 2,000 deepfake, or fake synthetic videos.

In October last year, the first trial court sentenced Park to 10 years in prison as requested by the prosecution, stating, "He expressed his inferiority complex and hatred towards women in a perverse manner, intoxicated by the strong anonymity of the group atmosphere."

The second trial court overturned this first ruling and sentenced Park to 9 years in prison.

The court judged that "the crime is serious as he created synthetic photos and videos that induce sexual humiliation using the faces of people around him."

It also noted, "There is a high possibility of condemnation as he sent the photos to the victims to mock them."

However, the court explained that it considered the fact that Park acknowledged all his crimes and expressed remorse, as well as that he reached an agreement with 9 victims, which was different from the first trial.

An accomplice, identified as Kang, who was indicted for producing deepfake videos under Park's direction, also had his sentence reduced from 4 years to 3 years and 6 months.

[Kim Min-a/Victims' attorney: "Even considering the agreement, I believe the court saw the seriousness of this deepfake sexual crime as greater, so it was not significantly reflected in the sentencing."]

A total of 61 victims have been identified in this case, including 12 alumni from Seoul National University.

Another accomplice, identified as Park, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in the second trial last month.

This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.

