Election pledges stir housing prices

[Anchor]



As pledge emerge to move the presidential office to Sejong City, the real estate market is showing an immediate response.



Apartment prices in Sejong City are on the move.



Reporter Baek Sang-hyun has the story.



[Report]



This is a multipurpose building in Sejong City with over 800 residential units.



Recently, 84㎡ units have been selling at around 1.18 billion won, marking a new record high that is 50 million won higher than the previous record.



[Kim Dae-yeon/Real estate agent in Nasaeng-dong, Sejong City: "It is clearly showing a trend reversal after hitting the bottom. The actual transaction volume has also been increasing significantly recently...."]



The market atmosphere is confirmed by statistics.



Last week, the apartment sales price in Sejong City rose by 0.04% compared to the previous week, marking a return to an upward trend for the first time in 1 year and 5 months.



The transaction volume last month also increased 2.6 times compared to January, and the consumer sentiment index for the housing sales market was the highest in the country.



In 2020, when discussions about relocating the administrative capital coincided with a real estate boom, housing prices in Sejong City skyrocketed by over 40% in one year.



After showing a downward trend for more than three years, signs of a rebound are now showing.



Some presidential candidates are quickly presenting pledges to relocate the presidential office to Sejong, and the establishment of the second presidential office and the Sejong National Assembly building seems to have stimulated transaction sentiment.



[Park Won-gap/Senior Real Estate Expert at KB Kookmin Bank: "The apartment market in Sejong City has experienced volatility due to both actual demand and speculative demand whenever issues regarding the relocation of administrative or legislative institutions arise."]



However, there are analyses suggesting that the overall trend of the real estate market could have a greater impact.



[Park Yu-seok/Professor of Real Estate at Daejeon University of Science and Technology: "If measures like the implementation of the DSR phase 3 or interest rate cuts are expedited, the recovery of the (real estate) market will be swift...."]



The market awaits the results of the presidential election as the direction of housing prices in Sejong City, which have repeatedly surged and plummeted, hang on the outcome.



This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.



