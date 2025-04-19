Shelter for wildfire victims

동영상 고정 취소

As a result of the recent wildfires in the Gyeongbuk region, there are still over 3,000 evacuees who have lost their homes and are staying in evacuation facilities.



Fortunately, the move-in for temporary mobile homes in Andong began today (Apr. 18).



Reporter Park Jin-young has the story.



[Report]



A silver rectangular building has been erected on a large playground site.



Inside the building, there are 18 rooms located on both sides of a spacious hallway.



Each room is 30㎡ in size and is equipped with a bedroom-living room, a kitchenette, a balcony, and a bathroom.



These are temporary mobile homes prepared by Gyeongsangbuk-do Province for the wildfire evacuees.



Four families who have been staying in evacuation facilities have begun their first move-in.



[Lee Jeom-bok/Andong, Gyeongbuk: "I am grateful for this consideration. I spent all my life savings to build a house, but it was all burned down in this wildfire...."]



Each home is equipped with appliances such as a refrigerator, washing machine, and microwave to ensure that residents do not face any inconveniences.



Evacuees can reside here for free for up to two years.



The temporary housing for evacuees is mostly being produced in a modular style for quick supply.



Gyeongsangbuk-do plans to accelerate the installation of over 2,000 temporary homes, including more than 200 modular homes that are pre-fabricated in factories and assembled on-site.



[Kim Hak-hong/Gyeongsangbuk-do Deputy Administrative Governor: "It has been assessed that around 2,700 temporary residences are needed. We aim to provide over 1,000 temporary modular homes by the end of April, and the rest by the end of May at the latest."]



The evacuees still have a long way to go to fully recover their lost homes due to the wildfire.



With the move-in to temporary housing, they have taken the first step towards restoring their daily lives.



This is KBS News, Park Jin-young.



