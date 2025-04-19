News 9

Students confused over policies

[Anchor]

The cancellation of the medical school expansion has caused confusion among university entrance exam candidates.

This is expected to have a wide-ranging impact not only on students aiming for medical schools but also on mid- to lower-tier universities and liberal arts students.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.

[Report]

[Lee Ju-ho/Minister of Education/Yesterday: "For the 2026 academic year, we will adjust the number of medical school admissions to the level of the 2024 academic year...."]

The government's announcement to revert the medical school expansion has hit the students preparing for medical school the hardest.

Students who chose to retake the exam with the hope of an expanded medical school admission are feeling even more anxious.

[Medical school exam retaker/voice altered: "Since the number of admissions has decreased, my chances of getting into medical school have significantly reduced. There is a lot of confusion and pressure...."]

With predictions that science students may switch to liberal arts, the concerns of liberal arts students have also increased.

[High school senior/liberal arts: "Since many science students are switching to liberal arts, I think there is a limit that I can't surpass in subjects like math, no matter how hard I try...."]

This year's high school seniors, born in 2007, the 'golden pig year,' are about 11% more than last year.

The number of exam retakers is also expected to reach a record high of around 200,000, indicating an unprecedented level of competition.

The cancellation of the medical school admission expansion has added fuel to the fire in an already tense situation.

[Parent of a pharmacy school applicant/voice altered: "While the medical system is important, I believe the education system is equally important. So, I can't help but wonder, is this kind of unpredictability acceptable?"]

There are predictions that if the cutoff scores for top-tier medical schools rise, it will affect the entire university entrance exam landscape.

[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Jongno Academy: "There will be a chain reaction of students switching to liberal arts or changing from science subjects to social studies subjects... these movements will affect all tiers, from top-tier to mid-tier and lower-tier...."]

The worst medical conflict has left significant confusion for students even during the resolution process.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

