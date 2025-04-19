Shortage of special ed teachers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In two days, it will be the Day of the Persons with Disabilities.



Today (Apr. 18), we will examine the reality of children with developmental delays or disabilities.



Developmental delay refers to a state where cognitive or language abilities and social skills do not develop according to age.



If this condition persists, it will be diagnosed as a developmental disability.



The number of infants under the age of 5 who received treatment for developmental delays exceeded 80,000 in 2022.



This is a 68% increase compared to 2019, following the COVID-19 period, which saw a reduction in outdoor activities and face-to-face contact.



Children with developmental delays or disabilities need to be identified early for treatment and special education.



However, the reality is that there is a severe shortage of special education teachers, forcing them to commute to distant schools.



Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.



[Report]



Go Ye-joo comforts her still-sleepy child as they leave the house.



Without the luxury of time to feed him, they head to an integrated daycare center for children with disabilities, which takes 30 minutes by car.



Although her child experiences developmental delays with speech, there are no nearby daycare centers that can provide special education.



[Go Ye-joo/Parent of a child with developmental delay: "There are none within walking distance, and even those that seem somewhat nearby require grouping three children with disabilities together to form a class."]



Among the more than 28,000 daycare centers nationwide, only 5% have special education teachers.



Additionally, 22% of daycare centers do not meet the required number of special education teachers.



Lee So-hee, who sent her child to elementary school this year,



was originally assigned to a 'crowded' class where one special education teacher was responsible for ten students.



Ultimately, she had to find another school and even moved to a different area.



[Lee So-hee/Parent of a child with developmental disability: "Many parents experience mental distress after enrolling their children without any measures in place to address the situation at that school."]



Children with developmental delays require more delicate support, but the reality is that even mandatory education is burdensome.



[Park Chang-hyun/Researcher at the Parenting Policy Institute: "Special education or support systems for children with disabilities need to be universally accessible. If this is not being achieved, it can be seen as a structural neglect."]



Despite the serious low birth rate, the number of children needing special education is actually increasing.



[Lee So-hee/Parent of a child with developmental disability: "Instead of just focusing on increasing the birth rate, if we help the children who are already born to grow up happily, the birth rate will naturally increase..."]



This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!