Nationwide rain this weekend

입력 2025.04.19 (00:10)

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 18), the daytime temperatures in some areas exceeded 30 degrees, showing early summer weather.

This weekend, rain will fall nationwide, causing temperatures to drop moderately.

For a detailed weather forecast, we turn to meteorologist Kim Se-hyun.

[Report]

The grassy area next to the Han River is bustling with people out for a stroll.

Inside tents and on picnic mats, they are enjoying snacks and having conversations.

[Park Soo-min/Incheon Michuhol District: "I was worried it would be hot, but sitting here in the shade is cool, and the river breeze is refreshing, so everyone is sitting around chatting happily, and the atmosphere is really nice."]

Today's daytime temperature in Seoul rose to 23.7 degrees, about 5 degrees higher than the average.

North Gyeongsang Province, Uljin and Gumi saw temperatures exceeding 30 degrees, with early summer weather.

The above-average temperatures will return to normal as rain falls nationwide tomorrow (Apr. 19).

Rain will start in the metropolitan area and Gangwon Province tomorrow morning and will expand nationwide by the afternoon.

The expected rainfall by Sunday (Apr. 20) is 5 to 30mm in northern and eastern Gyeonggi, and 5 to 20mm in Seoul and Daejeon.

This is already the third nationwide rain forecast since last weekend, due to the smooth flow of air currents around the Korean Peninsula.

[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Recently, the air currents in the upper atmosphere have been flowing smoothly from east to west, and the cold air coming down from the north meets the warm air from the south, forming a pressure trough, which tends to increase the frequency of rain."]

After the rain clouds retreat, temperatures will fluctuate significantly.

Early next week, the daytime temperature in Seoul is expected to rise to 25 degrees, but rain is forecast again on Tuesday, causing temperatures to drop to around 20 degrees.

The Meteorological Administration has stated that the temperature difference between day and night will also widen significantly, urging people to take care of their health.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

