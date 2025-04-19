Korea, U.S. aircraft conduct drills

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The South Korean and U.S. Air Forces have begun a large-scale aerial training exercise involving over 90 main aircraft.



Setting the U.S. Marine Corps' stealth fighter as a virtual enemy, they conducted training to prepare for various threats, including North Korea.



Reporter Jo Hye-jin has the story.



[Report]



Fighter jets take off with a loud roar.



They form up to confront enemy stealth aircraft approaching from an altitude of about 2.4 kilometers.



This is the large-scale joint aerial exercise 'Freedom Flag' conducted by the South Korean and U.S. Air Forces.



A total of over 90 aerial assets from both countries, including fifth-generation stealth fighters like the F-35B and F-15, as well as U.S. Air Force drones, are participating in this exercise.



The U.S. Marine Corps' F-35B made its debut in this exercise, flying in from a base in Japan to take on the role of the virtual enemy, known as the 'Red Team.'



This is to outpace North Korea's outdated fighters and learn new tactics for advanced combat aircraft to prepare for potential future threats.



[Lee Jong-won/KF-16 pilot, 20th Fighter Wing: "By sharing new strategies and tactics that align with the modern battlefield environment, I believe that the South Korean and U.S. pilots can strengthen teamwork and enhance interoperability."]



U.S. Air Force drones also took on reconnaissance roles and operated alongside manned aircraft.



[Jonathan Dietz/Training and Exercise Division Chief, 7th Air Force: "The unmanned aircraft is just another step in the next-generation of a tool as far as an asset that we have in the air. It provides the information, surveillance, reconnaissance, and we are integrating them seamlessly into our scenarios."]



The South Korean and U.S. forces will conduct various training exercises, including low-altitude flights and air infiltration, over the next two weeks.



This is KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



