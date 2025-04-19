Deepfake victims suffer in fear

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Deepfake contents are created and circulated online, making it very difficult to identify the perpetrators.



Victims have had to suffer from the fear of not knowing who the perpetrator is and whether it could be someone close to them.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has collected the stories of the victims.



[Report]



Without prior knowledge, one can become a victim of deepfake sexual crime.



[Ruma/Pseudonym/Seoul National University Deepfake Victim/Voice Altered: "From an account I don't recognize and can't identify, I got a series of contents where my face is edited onto nudes."]



The fear grew as they couldn't even guess was behind such actions.



[Ruma/Pseudonym/Seoul National University Deepfake Victim/Voice Altered: "Thinking that someone knows my phone number, knows my name, and is doing this completely masked, I was really scared that they might have more information about me."]



In reality, about 20% of deepfake sexual crime perpetrators are acquaintances, while the rest are strangers or remain unidentified.



Although some are caught through the relentless tracking and reporting by activists, this is just the tip of the iceberg.



[Won Eun-ji/Executive Director of Team Flame: "I just wish I could at least know who the perpetrator is. Someone is chasing you with a knife, but the victim can't protect themselves because they don't know who it is...."]



The victim states that only the second trial result has come out and vows to continue activities to eradicate deepfake sexual crimes.



[Ruma/Pseudonym/Seoul National University Deepfake Victim/Voice Altered: "'The perpetrators went to prison. The end. Happy ending.' This is not at all the case. I believe that the way this crime is addressed needs to change, and I want to emphasize more the aspect of it being a threat, so I will raise my voice more...."]



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



