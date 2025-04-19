Trump pushes for rate cuts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has once again pressured the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.



He even mentioned the resignation of Chairman Powell, but it is reported that there are more opposing opinions within the Trump administration.



This is Park Il-jung from New York.



[Report]



President Trump criticized Chairman Powell's decisions as always being late and incorrect.



He stated that, like the European Central Bank, the Fed should have lowered interest rates and that Chairman Powell should resign as soon as possible.



In response to reporters' questions, he implied that he has the authority to make Powell resign.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I'm not happy with him. I let him know it, and if I want him out, he'll be out of there real fast, believe me."]



This dissatisfaction stems from Chairman Powell's suggestion the previous day that he would not lower interest rates for the time being due to rising prices and economic slowdown caused by tariffs.



Despite the imposition of tariffs, President Trump claims that inflation rates are decreasing and that he is becoming wealthy due to tariffs.



This is the second time this month that he has pressured for a rate cut.



However, there is a consensus that the president does not have the authority to oust the Fed chairman.



The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deliberating whether the president can dismiss officials of independent agencies, but the Fed chairman is not included in that discussion.



Chairman Powell also has no intention of resigning voluntarily.



[Jerome Powell/Chairman of the Federal Reserve: "Our independence is a matter of law. Congress has in our statute, we are not removable except for cause."]



Treasury Secretary Scptt Bessent has stated that the Fed's authority to make interest rate decisions should be preserved like a treasure box.



He argues that undermining this would incur greater costs, such as financial market turmoil.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



