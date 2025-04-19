Azalea festival begins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The cherry blossoms that were in full bloom have fallen, and now the season of azaleas is approaching.



In Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, the azalea festival will open this weekend.



Reporter Song Myung-hee visited the site to experience the fully blossomed spring.



[Report]



A hillside densely planted with 150,000 colorful azaleas.



Flowers in various colors are slowly starting to stretch and wake up.



Busy hands preparing to welcome guests.



While the slow blooming pace makes the adults anxious, the children on their picnic are enjoying the light pink spring day without a care.



Smiles are blooming on the faces of hometown classmates who have met after a long time.



[Ahn Geum-soon/Daerim-dong, Seoul: "Seeing the flowers makes me feel so good. It feels invigorating, and I brought a bundle of food. We will eat here. (Are you going to eat here?) We should go to a quiet place on that mountain to eat."]



The splendid azalea festival, now in its 11th year, has become a source of pride for the citizens.



This year, stories of citizens turning their daily lives into a festival will unfold.



A video contest capturing memories related to azaleas and a citizen-led exhibition will be supported by local artists to decorate the festival.



For two days over the weekend, a 500-meter stretch of a six-lane road will be turned into a car-free street, offering food and experience facilities, along with various performances including musicals.



[Ha Eun-ho/Mayor of Gunpo: "The azalea hill is a flower garden that the citizens have cultivated themselves. I hope many people come and enjoy its beauty together. We have prepared with all our heart. I hope you come and capture the beauty of Gunpo."]



The Gunpo Azalea Festival will continue until the 27th.



This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.



