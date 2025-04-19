News 9

Azalea festival begins

입력 2025.04.19 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The cherry blossoms that were in full bloom have fallen, and now the season of azaleas is approaching.

In Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, the azalea festival will open this weekend.

Reporter Song Myung-hee visited the site to experience the fully blossomed spring.

[Report]

A hillside densely planted with 150,000 colorful azaleas.

Flowers in various colors are slowly starting to stretch and wake up.

Busy hands preparing to welcome guests.

While the slow blooming pace makes the adults anxious, the children on their picnic are enjoying the light pink spring day without a care.

Smiles are blooming on the faces of hometown classmates who have met after a long time.

[Ahn Geum-soon/Daerim-dong, Seoul: "Seeing the flowers makes me feel so good. It feels invigorating, and I brought a bundle of food. We will eat here. (Are you going to eat here?) We should go to a quiet place on that mountain to eat."]

The splendid azalea festival, now in its 11th year, has become a source of pride for the citizens.

This year, stories of citizens turning their daily lives into a festival will unfold.

A video contest capturing memories related to azaleas and a citizen-led exhibition will be supported by local artists to decorate the festival.

For two days over the weekend, a 500-meter stretch of a six-lane road will be turned into a car-free street, offering food and experience facilities, along with various performances including musicals.

[Ha Eun-ho/Mayor of Gunpo: "The azalea hill is a flower garden that the citizens have cultivated themselves. I hope many people come and enjoy its beauty together. We have prepared with all our heart. I hope you come and capture the beauty of Gunpo."]

The Gunpo Azalea Festival will continue until the 27th.

This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Azalea festival begins
    • 입력 2025-04-19 00:53:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The cherry blossoms that were in full bloom have fallen, and now the season of azaleas is approaching.

In Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, the azalea festival will open this weekend.

Reporter Song Myung-hee visited the site to experience the fully blossomed spring.

[Report]

A hillside densely planted with 150,000 colorful azaleas.

Flowers in various colors are slowly starting to stretch and wake up.

Busy hands preparing to welcome guests.

While the slow blooming pace makes the adults anxious, the children on their picnic are enjoying the light pink spring day without a care.

Smiles are blooming on the faces of hometown classmates who have met after a long time.

[Ahn Geum-soon/Daerim-dong, Seoul: "Seeing the flowers makes me feel so good. It feels invigorating, and I brought a bundle of food. We will eat here. (Are you going to eat here?) We should go to a quiet place on that mountain to eat."]

The splendid azalea festival, now in its 11th year, has become a source of pride for the citizens.

This year, stories of citizens turning their daily lives into a festival will unfold.

A video contest capturing memories related to azaleas and a citizen-led exhibition will be supported by local artists to decorate the festival.

For two days over the weekend, a 500-meter stretch of a six-lane road will be turned into a car-free street, offering food and experience facilities, along with various performances including musicals.

[Ha Eun-ho/Mayor of Gunpo: "The azalea hill is a flower garden that the citizens have cultivated themselves. I hope many people come and enjoy its beauty together. We have prepared with all our heart. I hope you come and capture the beauty of Gunpo."]

The Gunpo Azalea Festival will continue until the 27th.

This is KBS News, Song Myung-hee.
송명희
송명희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘첫 트럼프 관세’ 맞은 철강…대미 수출 벌써 ‘휘청’

‘첫 트럼프 관세’ 맞은 철강…대미 수출 벌써 ‘휘청’
민주당 대선경선 첫 TV토론…<br>“증세보다 지출조정” “감세 포퓰리즘”

민주당 대선경선 첫 TV토론…“증세보다 지출조정” “감세 포퓰리즘”
국민의힘 경선 비전대회…<br>후보들 공약 발표

국민의힘 경선 비전대회…후보들 공약 발표
선거 때마다 “세종 이전”…<br>실현 가능성은?

선거 때마다 “세종 이전”…실현 가능성은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.