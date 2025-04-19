From teammates to rivals

동영상 고정 취소

Although they are colleagues at the Korea Expressway Women's Volleyball Club Highpass, Kang So-hwi and Thanacha Sooksod, who will face each other as rivals in the Korea-Thailand Women's Volleyball All-Star Super Match, engaged in a heated verbal battle ahead of tomorrow's game.



The Thai All-Star team, which has been busy since arriving in Korea, spent a meaningful time today serving as daily coaches for middle school volleyball players.



Thanacha, who plays for the Korea ExpresswayHighpass, has already had a fierce rivalry with the Korean All-Star team captain Kang So-hwi.



When Thanacha expressed her desire to win both matches, Kang So-hwi responded in kind.



[Kang So-hwi/Korean All-Star Team Captain: "I wanted to keep it friendly and end with 1 win and 1 loss in this friendly match, but after hearing what she just said, I will also aim for 2 wins."]



