From teammates to rivals
입력 2025.04.19 (00:59)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Although they are colleagues at the Korea Expressway Women's Volleyball Club Highpass, Kang So-hwi and Thanacha Sooksod, who will face each other as rivals in the Korea-Thailand Women's Volleyball All-Star Super Match, engaged in a heated verbal battle ahead of tomorrow's game.
The Thai All-Star team, which has been busy since arriving in Korea, spent a meaningful time today serving as daily coaches for middle school volleyball players.
Thanacha, who plays for the Korea ExpresswayHighpass, has already had a fierce rivalry with the Korean All-Star team captain Kang So-hwi.
When Thanacha expressed her desire to win both matches, Kang So-hwi responded in kind.
[Kang So-hwi/Korean All-Star Team Captain: "I wanted to keep it friendly and end with 1 win and 1 loss in this friendly match, but after hearing what she just said, I will also aim for 2 wins."]
The Thai All-Star team, which has been busy since arriving in Korea, spent a meaningful time today serving as daily coaches for middle school volleyball players.
Thanacha, who plays for the Korea ExpresswayHighpass, has already had a fierce rivalry with the Korean All-Star team captain Kang So-hwi.
When Thanacha expressed her desire to win both matches, Kang So-hwi responded in kind.
[Kang So-hwi/Korean All-Star Team Captain: "I wanted to keep it friendly and end with 1 win and 1 loss in this friendly match, but after hearing what she just said, I will also aim for 2 wins."]
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- From teammates to rivals
-
- 입력 2025-04-19 00:59:41
Although they are colleagues at the Korea Expressway Women's Volleyball Club Highpass, Kang So-hwi and Thanacha Sooksod, who will face each other as rivals in the Korea-Thailand Women's Volleyball All-Star Super Match, engaged in a heated verbal battle ahead of tomorrow's game.
The Thai All-Star team, which has been busy since arriving in Korea, spent a meaningful time today serving as daily coaches for middle school volleyball players.
Thanacha, who plays for the Korea ExpresswayHighpass, has already had a fierce rivalry with the Korean All-Star team captain Kang So-hwi.
When Thanacha expressed her desire to win both matches, Kang So-hwi responded in kind.
[Kang So-hwi/Korean All-Star Team Captain: "I wanted to keep it friendly and end with 1 win and 1 loss in this friendly match, but after hearing what she just said, I will also aim for 2 wins."]
The Thai All-Star team, which has been busy since arriving in Korea, spent a meaningful time today serving as daily coaches for middle school volleyball players.
Thanacha, who plays for the Korea ExpresswayHighpass, has already had a fierce rivalry with the Korean All-Star team captain Kang So-hwi.
When Thanacha expressed her desire to win both matches, Kang So-hwi responded in kind.
[Kang So-hwi/Korean All-Star Team Captain: "I wanted to keep it friendly and end with 1 win and 1 loss in this friendly match, but after hearing what she just said, I will also aim for 2 wins."]
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.