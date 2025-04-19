Victims of medical crisis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the government has withdrawn its medical school expansion policy, patients with severe illnesses and their families, who have endured suffering for over a year, are expressing their anger.



In the end, it is only the patients who have suffered, and it is even more frustrating that there seems to be no immediate resolution to the medical crisis.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook has the story.



[Report]



Song Jeong-ah lost her father to lung cancer last September.



Due to a collective resignation of residents, new appointments were blocked, and her father had to wait five months for surgery.



Missing the timing for surgery, she spent each day in sheer agony.



With the cancellation of the medical school expansion, she is left wondering what the purpose of enduring this medical crisis was.



[Song Jeong-ah/Family of lung cancer patient: "The only ones who suffered were the general patients. The time passed was just meaningless. It's quite frustrating."]



It does not seem like the gaps in healthcare will be resolved anytime soon.



This is the point that patients and their families are most angry about.



[Family of esophageal cancer patient/voice altered: "There should be a statement from the residents saying they will return, but there is none. Even the medical students have not made any statements about returning."]



Patient groups have also pointed out a sense of entitlement within the medical community that has been revealed during the conflict between the government and the medical profession.



They warn that collective actions could happen again at any time, in complete disregard of patients.



[Kim Seong-joo/President of the Korea Severe Disease Association: "It seems that those who will become doctors in the future have learned to fight in this way. The pain and circumstances that our patients will have to endure in the future seem likely to become much more serious."]



Regional communities that had welcomed the expansion of medical schools is also in turmoil.



Chungbuk Governor Kim Young-hwan criticized that this will lead to making Chungbuk a medical desert once again, and Jeonnam Governor Kim Young-rok stated, "We should no longer force sacrifices on the people."



There are also concerns that the government's surrender will make it difficult to restore trust in medical policies.



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.



