Seniors team enjoys basketball

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Living healthily until 99 years old!



The 9988 series



There is a basketball club team made up of members in their 60s and 70s, which is known to be a sport primarily enjoyed by younger people.



They say they will continue to play basketball until they are 99 years old, and reporter Lee Jun-hee went to check it out.



[Report]



As the cold weather recedes, the perfect season for exercising has arrived.



Known by some as the shooter for the KBS basketball team, I also suited up in my basketball uniform after a long time.



Basketball is usually enjoyed by younger people in their 20s and 30s due to its intense physical contact, but there is a basketball team made up of fathers and grandfathers.



Let's go meet them.



Elderly gentlemen with graying hair are tying their shoelaces, and using pain relief patches is a must for them.



There are many aches and pains all over their bodies, but they have gathered for basketball nonetheless.



The father basketball team, composed of members in their 60s and 70s, boasts solid skills with a history of winning and being runners-up in Asian competitions.



[Lee An-seok/Father Basketball Team Korea: "I'm 67 years old now, so I think I should keep playing for another 15 years, right?"]



To truly gauge their skills, the KBS club team, with an average age of 38, threw down the challenge.



["If we walk around, it will be embarrassing! If we win by double digits, we won't make it on air, so let's win by a reasonable margin. Fighting!!"]



With their honed skills, I managed to make some outside shots and score under the basket, but that was as far as it went.



With 50 years of basketball experience, their teamwork was impeccable, and making clean three-point shots was just a given.



In particular, the skyhook shot by Professor Song Myung-kyu, who is over 60, was jaw-dropping.



The floater by Kim Sun-hyung reminded one of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signiture hook shot, and the father basketball team, with an average age over twenty years older, won by a margin of twenty points, ending in a complete victory.



["Thank you for the good game!"]



[Song Myung-kyu/Father Basketball Team Korea: "I've been playing two or three times a week for 40 years, so to play basketball for a long time, I've never smoked at all. I always come out clean in health check-ups, and I think it's thanks to my consistent exercise."]



Like the oldest women's basketball team in the U.S. made up of women in their 80s and 90s, they dream of playing basketball and standing on the world stage even at 90 years old.



[Jung Jae-gwon/Father Basketball Team Korea: "Our goal is to dominate the world within the next 10 years, so please continue to support and encourage us until then."]



["Please continue to play basketball healthily until 99 years old and appear on KBS often."]



["99! 88!"]



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!