Supplementary budget sent to NA

[Anchor]



The government has approved a supplementary budget of 12 trillion won at the Cabinet meeting.



It has requested the National Assembly to process it quickly.



However, some members of the National Assembly are already suggesting a second supplementary budget after the presidential election.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.



[Report]



The total amount of the supplementary budget is 12.2 trillion won.



3 to 4 trillion won has been allocated for disaster response, support for trade and artificial intelligence, and support for people's livelihoods.



This year, tax revenues are not particularly good, so borrowing will be necessary.



About 4 trillion won will be borrowed from various fund surpluses, and the remaining 8 trillion won will be raised through the issuance of government bonds.



This year's fiscal deficit is expected to reach 84 trillion won, and the accumulated national debt will increase to 48.4% of GDP.



However, the government predicts that this will raise the growth rate by 0.1 percentage points this year.



The supplementary budget will be sent to the National Assembly on the 22nd.



The speed of processing will depend on whether there is an 'increase' and its scale.



[Kim Yoon-sang/Deputy Minister of Strategy and Finance: "I don't think there will be any reason to absolutely refuse (an increase). If it aligns with the purpose, we will respond very flexibly and adaptively."]



The Democratic Party insists that cash support such as consumption coupons and local currency, as well as compensation for small businesses affected by the martial law, should be added.



The People Power Party also stated that it would review detailed projects and push for an increase if necessary, but it draws the line at large-scale increases considering the issuance of government bonds.



As calls for a 'second supplementary budget' after the presidential election arise from both parties, taking into account the impact of tariffs, the Bank of Korea has expressed concerns.



[Lee Chang-yong/Governor of the Bank of Korea/Yesterday: "If we try to raise the entire drop in growth through economic stimulus, we will experience a tremendous side effect."]



This is the first supplementary budget in three years since 2022.



The government has requested the National Assembly to process it by early next month at the latest.



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



