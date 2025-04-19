NA probe into weathercaster death

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 18), a session was held in the National Assembly to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of MBC weathercaster, late Oh Yoanna, who died after complaining of workplace harassment.



With many MBC officials absent, the bereaved family expressed their desire for the incident not to be politicized and called for the truth to be revealed.



Reporter Son Seoyoung reports.



[Report]



The mother of late Oh Yoanna attended the National Assembly session.



She urged for the truth to be uncovered, stating that she does not want this incident to become politicized.



[Jang Yeon-mi/Mother of late Oh Yoanna: "I earnestly ask all members of the Democratic Party and the People Power Party to uncover the truth."]



With a significant number of MBC officials absent, the bereaved family expressed regret over MBC's insufficient efforts to uncover the truth.



[Jang Yeon-mi/Mother of late Oh Yoanna: "A department head (of MBC) did apologize, but I feel even more lonely and like I'm fighting this battle alone."]



The Broadcasting and Communication Committee is discussing whether to file charges against the absent witnesses.



There was also a dispute regarding the appointment of the EBS president.



The Democratic Party criticized the Korea Communications Commission for appointing a president under a two-member system, calling it a last-minute appointment.



[Lee Jeong-heon/Member of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/Democratic Party: "The Constitutional Court has continuously pointed out the risks of the two-member system of the Korea Communications Commission, so why did you push through with this appointment?"]



The People Power Party countered that the impeachment motion against the chair of the Korea Communications Commission, which raised issues about the two-member system, was dismissed by the Constitutional Court.



[Park Chung-kwon/Member of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/People Power Party: "They are only questioning the two-member system regarding personnel issues. It seems to be to protect a left-leaning media cartel."]



In response to comments from People Power Party members regarding the audit results of manipulated housing price statistics during the Moon Jae-in administration.



[Park Jeong-hoon/Member of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/People Power Party: "Have you ever seen the Democratic Party apologize even once?"]



[Yoo Sang-im/Minister of Science and ICT: "I don't think there has been such an occasion yet."]



[Choi Min-hee/Chair of the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee/Democratic Party: "I will revoke your speaking rights."]



The chairperson interrupted the speaking rights, stating it was not related to the committee's agenda, leading to heated exchanges.



KBS News, Son Seoyoung.



