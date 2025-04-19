News 9

Two constitutional justices retire

[Anchor]

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae of the Constitutional Court and Justice Lee Mi-sun retired today (Apr. 18) after completing their six-year terms.

They left behind a message urging that state agencies must uphold the Constitution and respect the decisions of the Constitutional Court.

This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

Today, at the retirement ceremony marking the end of his six-year term, acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae delivered his final message.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "While academic criticism (of Constitutional Court decisions) is naturally allowed, personal attacks such as ad hominem arguments should be avoided."]

He emphasized that criticisms should not be made without basis based on a person's past history or ideology, and urged respect for the decisions of the Constitutional Court.

He also highlighted the importance of the Constitutional Court's role during times of heightened conflict between the President and the National Assembly.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court: "If the Constitutional Court makes decisions that are factual and valid, and if constitutional institutions respect these decisions, there is a way to resolve the deadlock."]

Justice Lee Mi-sun also left a message stating that "state agencies must uphold the Constitution," which is an obvious principle.

[Lee Mi-sun/Justice of the Constitutional Court: "When state agencies do not comply with or ignore the Constitution, the order that supports our society can be shaken."]

Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae, although in office for a short period of six months, led the Constitutional Court's judgments in significant cases, including 11 impeachment trials involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol and acting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, as well as various disputes over authority.

With the retirement of the two justices, the Constitutional Court will temporarily operate under a 'seven-member system' with Justice Kim Hyung-doo as the acting chief justice.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.