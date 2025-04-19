U.S. airstrikes on Houthi oil ports

동영상 고정 취소

The U.S. military has launched concentrated attacks on a port supplying fuel to the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, resulting in over 180 casualties.



The United States has warned China, stating that the Houthi rebels are attacking U.S. forces with the help of Chinese companies.



Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.



[Report]



Bright red flames engulfed the port facilities in the Red Sea.



The U.S. military has heavily bombed the Ras Isa port, which supplies fuel to the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi rebels.



The Houthi rebels claim that nearly 60 of their members have died and over 120 have been injured.



This is the most damaging airstrike since President Trump took office.



The Houthis immediately responded by launching rockets at Israel.



Previously, the Houthis also fired rockets and drones targeting U.S. military ships in the Red Sea.



The U.S. State Department claims that a Chinese satellite company provided the images necessary for the Houthis to target U.S. military ships and multinational commercial vessels.



They issued a strong warning to Chinese authorities, stating that no one who aids a terrorist organization can be tolerated.



[Tammy Bruce/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "The fact that they(China) continue to do this is unacceptable. Certainly contradicts their claims of being peace supporters."]



The U.S. military has deployed the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson south of Yemen to increase military pressure on the Houthi rebels.



The Yemeni government, which is in a civil war with the Houthis, is reportedly planning a ground offensive against the Houthis at this time.



While the U.S. agrees on the necessity of supporting the Yemeni government forces in a ground offensive, U.S. media reports that no final decision has been made yet.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



