News 9

U.S. airstrikes on Houthi oil ports

입력 2025.04.19 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The U.S. military has launched concentrated attacks on a port supplying fuel to the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, resulting in over 180 casualties.

The United States has warned China, stating that the Houthi rebels are attacking U.S. forces with the help of Chinese companies.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

Bright red flames engulfed the port facilities in the Red Sea.

The U.S. military has heavily bombed the Ras Isa port, which supplies fuel to the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi rebels.

The Houthi rebels claim that nearly 60 of their members have died and over 120 have been injured.

This is the most damaging airstrike since President Trump took office.

The Houthis immediately responded by launching rockets at Israel.

Previously, the Houthis also fired rockets and drones targeting U.S. military ships in the Red Sea.

The U.S. State Department claims that a Chinese satellite company provided the images necessary for the Houthis to target U.S. military ships and multinational commercial vessels.

They issued a strong warning to Chinese authorities, stating that no one who aids a terrorist organization can be tolerated.

[Tammy Bruce/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "The fact that they(China) continue to do this is unacceptable. Certainly contradicts their claims of being peace supporters."]

The U.S. military has deployed the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson south of Yemen to increase military pressure on the Houthi rebels.

The Yemeni government, which is in a civil war with the Houthis, is reportedly planning a ground offensive against the Houthis at this time.

While the U.S. agrees on the necessity of supporting the Yemeni government forces in a ground offensive, U.S. media reports that no final decision has been made yet.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. airstrikes on Houthi oil ports
    • 입력 2025-04-19 01:21:04
    News 9
[Anchor]

The U.S. military has launched concentrated attacks on a port supplying fuel to the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, resulting in over 180 casualties.

The United States has warned China, stating that the Houthi rebels are attacking U.S. forces with the help of Chinese companies.

Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.

[Report]

Bright red flames engulfed the port facilities in the Red Sea.

The U.S. military has heavily bombed the Ras Isa port, which supplies fuel to the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi rebels.

The Houthi rebels claim that nearly 60 of their members have died and over 120 have been injured.

This is the most damaging airstrike since President Trump took office.

The Houthis immediately responded by launching rockets at Israel.

Previously, the Houthis also fired rockets and drones targeting U.S. military ships in the Red Sea.

The U.S. State Department claims that a Chinese satellite company provided the images necessary for the Houthis to target U.S. military ships and multinational commercial vessels.

They issued a strong warning to Chinese authorities, stating that no one who aids a terrorist organization can be tolerated.

[Tammy Bruce/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "The fact that they(China) continue to do this is unacceptable. Certainly contradicts their claims of being peace supporters."]

The U.S. military has deployed the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson south of Yemen to increase military pressure on the Houthi rebels.

The Yemeni government, which is in a civil war with the Houthis, is reportedly planning a ground offensive against the Houthis at this time.

While the U.S. agrees on the necessity of supporting the Yemeni government forces in a ground offensive, U.S. media reports that no final decision has been made yet.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘첫 트럼프 관세’ 맞은 철강…대미 수출 벌써 ‘휘청’

‘첫 트럼프 관세’ 맞은 철강…대미 수출 벌써 ‘휘청’
민주당 대선경선 첫 TV토론…<br>“증세보다 지출조정” “감세 포퓰리즘”

민주당 대선경선 첫 TV토론…“증세보다 지출조정” “감세 포퓰리즘”
국민의힘 경선 비전대회…<br>후보들 공약 발표

국민의힘 경선 비전대회…후보들 공약 발표
선거 때마다 “세종 이전”…<br>실현 가능성은?

선거 때마다 “세종 이전”…실현 가능성은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.