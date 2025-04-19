Lotte Giants' spring luck
입력 2025.04.19
[Anchor]
The Lotte Giants have traditionally been strong in the spring, earning the nickname 'Spring Dae.'
Does luck also favor Lotte in the spring?
Go Seung-min's lucky hit had a significant impact on the game.
This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.
[Report]
Lotte struggled early on against Samsung's left-handed starter Lee Seung-hyun's sharp breaking balls.
Hwang Seong-bin, who has been in good hitting form, was so startled by an inside slider that he struck out.
In the fourth inning, Go Seung-min barely managed to make a foul by throwing his bat in a 2-strike situation.
However, unexpected luck came to Lotte.
Go Seung-min again barely hit a slider by flicking his bat, and the high-flying ball became a lucky hit that dropped between the center fielder, shortstop, and second baseman.
Lotte did not miss the opportunity as Lee Seung-hyun began to falter.
Following Jeon Jun-woo's opening 1-RBI double, Na Seung-yeop hit a 2-run homer over the right field fence.
Riding the spring breeze, Lotte's bats exploded.
Cleanup hitter Reyes, who had not hit a home run this season, and catcher Jeong Bo-geun both hit their first home runs, giving Lotte a significant lead.
After a complete victory over Samsung, Lotte is on a four-game winning streak.
Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan thrilled the home fans in Daejeon with his signature powerful swing, hitting his sixth home run of the season.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
Lotte Giants' spring luck
-
입력 2025-04-19 01:46:35
하무림 기자
-
