Lotte Giants' spring luck

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Lotte Giants have traditionally been strong in the spring, earning the nickname 'Spring Dae.'



Does luck also favor Lotte in the spring?



Go Seung-min's lucky hit had a significant impact on the game.



This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



Lotte struggled early on against Samsung's left-handed starter Lee Seung-hyun's sharp breaking balls.



Hwang Seong-bin, who has been in good hitting form, was so startled by an inside slider that he struck out.



In the fourth inning, Go Seung-min barely managed to make a foul by throwing his bat in a 2-strike situation.



However, unexpected luck came to Lotte.



Go Seung-min again barely hit a slider by flicking his bat, and the high-flying ball became a lucky hit that dropped between the center fielder, shortstop, and second baseman.



Lotte did not miss the opportunity as Lee Seung-hyun began to falter.



Following Jeon Jun-woo's opening 1-RBI double, Na Seung-yeop hit a 2-run homer over the right field fence.



Riding the spring breeze, Lotte's bats exploded.



Cleanup hitter Reyes, who had not hit a home run this season, and catcher Jeong Bo-geun both hit their first home runs, giving Lotte a significant lead.



After a complete victory over Samsung, Lotte is on a four-game winning streak.



Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan thrilled the home fans in Daejeon with his signature powerful swing, hitting his sixth home run of the season.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!