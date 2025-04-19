News 9

Lotte Giants' spring luck

[Anchor]

The Lotte Giants have traditionally been strong in the spring, earning the nickname 'Spring Dae.'

Does luck also favor Lotte in the spring?

Go Seung-min's lucky hit had a significant impact on the game.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

Lotte struggled early on against Samsung's left-handed starter Lee Seung-hyun's sharp breaking balls.

Hwang Seong-bin, who has been in good hitting form, was so startled by an inside slider that he struck out.

In the fourth inning, Go Seung-min barely managed to make a foul by throwing his bat in a 2-strike situation.

However, unexpected luck came to Lotte.

Go Seung-min again barely hit a slider by flicking his bat, and the high-flying ball became a lucky hit that dropped between the center fielder, shortstop, and second baseman.

Lotte did not miss the opportunity as Lee Seung-hyun began to falter.

Following Jeon Jun-woo's opening 1-RBI double, Na Seung-yeop hit a 2-run homer over the right field fence.

Riding the spring breeze, Lotte's bats exploded.

Cleanup hitter Reyes, who had not hit a home run this season, and catcher Jeong Bo-geun both hit their first home runs, giving Lotte a significant lead.

After a complete victory over Samsung, Lotte is on a four-game winning streak.

Hanwha's Noh Si-hwan thrilled the home fans in Daejeon with his signature powerful swing, hitting his sixth home run of the season.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

