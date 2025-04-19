News 9

Korea's "Archery Avengers"

입력 2025.04.19 (01:46) 수정 2025.04.19 (01:47)

[Anchor]

The team members for the archery national team that will participate in the World Championships in Gwangju this September has been confirmed.

Kim Woo-jin, Im Si-hyun, and An San, along with Kim Je-deok, have formed a truly 'Avengers' level team.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

The results of the archery national team selection trials, which took place over five competitions for a total of seven months since the end of last year, have led to the birth of the so-called 'Archery Avengers'.

Im Si-hyun, the current world’s strongest female archer and three-time champion at the Paris Olympics, secured the top spot and earned the Taegeuk mark, while the original record-breaking star, Kang Chae-young, came in second. The first Olympic three-time champion in Korean archery history, An San, has also returned to the team, confirming three female representatives for the World Championships.

[Im Si-hyun/Archery National Team: "I am grateful to be selected again as a national representative after the Paris Olympics. As I showed last year, I will demonstrate good performance again this year."]

The men's team will once again team up Kim Woo-jin, Lee Woo-seok, and Kim Je-deok, who were key players in sweeping all events at the Paris Olympics.

With a total of 16 Olympic gold medals among the six male and female members, Korean archery is set to start the new season with a more dazzling lineup than ever.

[Kim Woo-jin/Archery National Team: "I think there is always pressure. There is a burden to live up to the title of the world's strongest, but if we accept that as encouragement rather than pressure, I believe it will become an even greater driving force."]

The national team will challenge for another sweep of all events at the World Championships in Gwangju, which will be held in Korea for the first time in 16 years, in September.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

공지·정정

