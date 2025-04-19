Tottenham advances to semifinals

동영상 고정 취소

Captain Son Heung-min, who was sidelined due to a foot injury, saw Tottenham advance to the semifinals of the Europa League by defeating Frankfurt, allowing Son to continue dreaming of his first professional championship.



In the 38th minute of the first half, Tottenham's Maddison collided with the late-arriving goalkeeper Santos and fell to the ground.



After a video review, a penalty kick was awarded, and Solanke took the kick in place of Son Heung-min, who could not travel to Germany due to his injury.



With Solanke's goal, Tottenham won 1-0, advancing to the semifinals with an aggregate score of 2-1 over the two legs.



Son Heung-min, who has seized his first opportunity for a championship since turning professional, congratulated his teammates and encouraged them to move forward towards victory.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!