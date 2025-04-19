Lee Jae-myung in strong lead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There were no surprises in the primary.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung won the first round of the Democratic Party's presidential candidate selection tour.



With an overwhelming first place close to 90% of the votes, today's (Apr. 19) first report starts with the results of the Democratic Party's primary held in the Chungcheong region.



This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.



[Report]



The Chungcheong region, the first primary site for the Democratic Party, showed a decisive victory for candidate Lee Jae-myung.



He received 88% of the party members' votes, 87% of the delegates' votes, and nearly 90% overall.



Candidate Kim Dong-yeon, who highlighted his hometown of Chungcheong, received 7.54%, while candidate Kim Kyung-soo, who declared his candidacy in Sejong City, received 4.31%, remaining in single digits.



From the first round of the primary, the 'Lee Jae-myung popularity theory' has been confirmed.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "I am grateful for the overwhelming support. I will embrace the desire to create a new country…."]



Candidates Kim Dong-yeon and Kim Kyung-soo, who received disappointing results, expressed their determination to continue, stating that this is just the beginning.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "This is just the beginning. It has been good medicine. There are more upcoming regional primaries and public opinion polls."]



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "I think unification has little significance in this primary. I will do my best together with the two candidates."]



At the joint speech before the vote counting, all three candidates emphasized a balanced regional development, including making Sejong City the administrative capital.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed the creation of a high-tech industry belt in the Chungcheong region, candidate Kim Kyung-soo suggested a 'megacity' granting autonomy to Chungcheong, and candidate Kim Dong-yeon promised to relocate the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General's Office to Chungcheong.



The Democratic Party primary will continue tomorrow (Apr. 20) in the Yeongnam region.



Attention is focused on whether candidate Lee Jae-myung will solidify his 'dominant position' or if candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon will show a turnaround by narrowing the gap.



This is KBS News Lee Ye-rin.



