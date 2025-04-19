DP candidates’ first TV debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Before the Democratic Party's presidential primary kicked off, the first TV debate among the three candidates took place.



Although there were no fierce exchanges, some differences on key issues were evident.



Reporter Won Dong-hee brings us the details.



[Report]



The three candidates unanimously promised to relocate the administrative capital to Sejong.



However, opinions diverged on the issue of relocating the presidential office.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would gradually move to Sejong, but for now, they have no choice but to go to the Yongsan presidential office.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It's not fitting to go anywhere else, and we can't prepare in advance with taxpayers' money, nor can we do it from home…."]



Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon argued that it can't be Yongsan and insisted on moving to the Sejong office from the start.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "The Yongsan presidential office is absolutely not a place that can be used as a presidential office, and it should not be used for even a single day…."]



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe the president can start working in Sejong from the very next day. There is a second presidential office…."]



There were also differences in tax policy.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized adjusting fiscal spending rather than increasing taxes.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Pursuing tax increases that shift the burden of the government onto the private sector does not seem desirable."]



Candidate Kim Kyung-soo argued that an active fiscal strategy is necessary.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It is difficult to secure the necessary finances with just tax and fiscal adjustments…."]



Candidate Kim Dong-yeon asserted that "responsible politicians should be able to talk about tax increases."



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It seems that there are promises of tax cuts being made despite it requiring significant resources…."]



Candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Dong-yeon agreed that amnesty should be prohibited in cases of insurrection, while candidate Kim Kyung-soo argued for a constitutional amendment to ban martial law in times of peace.



The Progressive Party has also officially entered the presidential race.



Through an internal primary, they have confirmed Kim Jae-yeon as their presidential candidate.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee reporting.



