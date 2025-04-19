News 9

DP candidates’ first TV debate

입력 2025.04.19 (22:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Before the Democratic Party's presidential primary kicked off, the first TV debate among the three candidates took place.

Although there were no fierce exchanges, some differences on key issues were evident.

Reporter Won Dong-hee brings us the details.

[Report]

The three candidates unanimously promised to relocate the administrative capital to Sejong.

However, opinions diverged on the issue of relocating the presidential office.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would gradually move to Sejong, but for now, they have no choice but to go to the Yongsan presidential office.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It's not fitting to go anywhere else, and we can't prepare in advance with taxpayers' money, nor can we do it from home…."]

Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon argued that it can't be Yongsan and insisted on moving to the Sejong office from the start.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "The Yongsan presidential office is absolutely not a place that can be used as a presidential office, and it should not be used for even a single day…."]

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe the president can start working in Sejong from the very next day. There is a second presidential office…."]

There were also differences in tax policy.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized adjusting fiscal spending rather than increasing taxes.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Pursuing tax increases that shift the burden of the government onto the private sector does not seem desirable."]

Candidate Kim Kyung-soo argued that an active fiscal strategy is necessary.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It is difficult to secure the necessary finances with just tax and fiscal adjustments…."]

Candidate Kim Dong-yeon asserted that "responsible politicians should be able to talk about tax increases."

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It seems that there are promises of tax cuts being made despite it requiring significant resources…."]

Candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Dong-yeon agreed that amnesty should be prohibited in cases of insurrection, while candidate Kim Kyung-soo argued for a constitutional amendment to ban martial law in times of peace.

The Progressive Party has also officially entered the presidential race.

Through an internal primary, they have confirmed Kim Jae-yeon as their presidential candidate.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP candidates’ first TV debate
    • 입력 2025-04-19 22:47:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Before the Democratic Party's presidential primary kicked off, the first TV debate among the three candidates took place.

Although there were no fierce exchanges, some differences on key issues were evident.

Reporter Won Dong-hee brings us the details.

[Report]

The three candidates unanimously promised to relocate the administrative capital to Sejong.

However, opinions diverged on the issue of relocating the presidential office.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung stated that he would gradually move to Sejong, but for now, they have no choice but to go to the Yongsan presidential office.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It's not fitting to go anywhere else, and we can't prepare in advance with taxpayers' money, nor can we do it from home…."]

Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon argued that it can't be Yongsan and insisted on moving to the Sejong office from the start.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "The Yongsan presidential office is absolutely not a place that can be used as a presidential office, and it should not be used for even a single day…."]

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I believe the president can start working in Sejong from the very next day. There is a second presidential office…."]

There were also differences in tax policy.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized adjusting fiscal spending rather than increasing taxes.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "Pursuing tax increases that shift the burden of the government onto the private sector does not seem desirable."]

Candidate Kim Kyung-soo argued that an active fiscal strategy is necessary.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It is difficult to secure the necessary finances with just tax and fiscal adjustments…."]

Candidate Kim Dong-yeon asserted that "responsible politicians should be able to talk about tax increases."

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It seems that there are promises of tax cuts being made despite it requiring significant resources…."]

Candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Dong-yeon agreed that amnesty should be prohibited in cases of insurrection, while candidate Kim Kyung-soo argued for a constitutional amendment to ban martial law in times of peace.

The Progressive Party has also officially entered the presidential race.

Through an internal primary, they have confirmed Kim Jae-yeon as their presidential candidate.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee reporting.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 충청 경선 88% 압도적 1위…<br>김동연 2위 김경수 3위

이재명, 충청 경선 88% 압도적 1위…김동연 2위 김경수 3위
국민의힘 첫 경선 토론…<br>‘계엄·탄핵’ ‘AI’ 설전

국민의힘 첫 경선 토론…‘계엄·탄핵’ ‘AI’ 설전
다른 후보들도 ‘이재명 견제’<br>…“또 조기 대선” “반명 결집”

다른 후보들도 ‘이재명 견제’…“또 조기 대선” “반명 결집”
동두천 주택 화재 2명 사상…<br>곳곳 화재 잇따라

동두천 주택 화재 2명 사상…곳곳 화재 잇따라
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.