PPP’s first primary debate

[Anchor]

Now, let's move on to the People Power Party's presidential race.

In the first group debate, where advancing to the top four in the party's primary is at stake, four candidates—Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Yang Hyang-ja, and Yoo Jeong-bok—faced off.

While they all spoke in unison against Lee Jae-myung, their facial expressions changed when the issue of the president's impeachment arose.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

During the People Power Party's presidential primary Group A debate, a tense exchange occurred over martial law and impeachment.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Did you apologize to the public as a minister after the impeachment?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I have not apologized."]

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Since there has been no reflection or apology, the Democratic Party now calls us the 'martial law supporting party'...."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Why did the president impose martial law? The Democratic Party's 30 instances of perpetual impeachment...."]

They each claimed to be the right person to defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[Yoo Jeong-bok/People Power Party presidential candidate: "(I am) a person free from all suspicions of illegality, corruption, past crimes, foul language, and lies."]

One candidate even tore up a paper listing another candidate's pledges.

[Yang Hyang-ja/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Representative Lee Jae-myung's AI pledge is an empty can. It should be ripped and thrown out."]

They also questioned each other's knowledge of AI.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Do you know much about AI?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I use it every day."]

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "ChatGPT...."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I use ChatGPT and Perplexity...."]

They also promised investments in future industries, including AI.

[Yang Hyang-ja/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Only the jobs created in future industries can provide our youth with dignified jobs...."]

They pledged youth participation in pension reform discussions.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We will ensure that young people participate as reform committee members in proportion to their population...."]

They emphasized a business-friendly culture for job creation.

[Yoo Jeong-bok/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We need a free market economy law that completely neutralizes anti-market and anti-business sentiments."]

Tomorrow (Apr. 20), candidates Na Kyung-won, Lee Cheol-woo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo will face off.

After the debates among the eight candidates, the People Power Party will conduct a public opinion poll for two days.

Based on these results, four candidates will be selected for the second round of the primary.

This is KBS News Lee Yoo-min.

