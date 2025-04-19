PPP’s first primary debate
[Anchor]
Now, let's move on to the People Power Party's presidential race.
In the first group debate, where advancing to the top four in the party's primary is at stake, four candidates—Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Yang Hyang-ja, and Yoo Jeong-bok—faced off.
While they all spoke in unison against Lee Jae-myung, their facial expressions changed when the issue of the president's impeachment arose.
Lee Yoo-min reports.
[Report]
During the People Power Party's presidential primary Group A debate, a tense exchange occurred over martial law and impeachment.
[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Did you apologize to the public as a minister after the impeachment?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I have not apologized."]
[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Since there has been no reflection or apology, the Democratic Party now calls us the 'martial law supporting party'...."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Why did the president impose martial law? The Democratic Party's 30 instances of perpetual impeachment...."]
They each claimed to be the right person to defeat candidate Lee Jae-myung.
[Yoo Jeong-bok/People Power Party presidential candidate: "(I am) a person free from all suspicions of illegality, corruption, past crimes, foul language, and lies."]
One candidate even tore up a paper listing another candidate's pledges.
[Yang Hyang-ja/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Representative Lee Jae-myung's AI pledge is an empty can. It should be ripped and thrown out."]
They also questioned each other's knowledge of AI.
[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Do you know much about AI?"]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I use it every day."]
[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "ChatGPT...."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "I use ChatGPT and Perplexity...."]
They also promised investments in future industries, including AI.
[Yang Hyang-ja/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Only the jobs created in future industries can provide our youth with dignified jobs...."]
They pledged youth participation in pension reform discussions.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We will ensure that young people participate as reform committee members in proportion to their population...."]
They emphasized a business-friendly culture for job creation.
[Yoo Jeong-bok/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We need a free market economy law that completely neutralizes anti-market and anti-business sentiments."]
Tomorrow (Apr. 20), candidates Na Kyung-won, Lee Cheol-woo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo will face off.
After the debates among the eight candidates, the People Power Party will conduct a public opinion poll for two days.
Based on these results, four candidates will be selected for the second round of the primary.
This is KBS News Lee Yoo-min.
