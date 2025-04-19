Candidates stand against Lee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tomorrow (Apr. 20), the People Power Party is scheduled to hold a TV debate with the four other candidates for the primary.



The candidates are Na Kyung-won, Lee Cheol-woo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo.



Our reporter Park Young-min has covered the strategies of each candidate ahead of the debate.



[Report]



Candidate Na Kyung-won targeted Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks.



She urged for a swift decision from the Supreme Court, stating that if Lee is elected and receives a guilty verdict, another presidential election will have to be held.



[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "It is clear that South Korea will fall into extreme chaos and will ultimately have to hold another presidential election."]



Candidate Hong Joon-pyo also mentioned that while the a serious criminal leads the current state of affairs, the dynamics will change once a People Power Party candidate is confirmed.



He stated that if he becomes the candidate, he will first rally the 'anti-Lee Jae-myung' camp.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/Interview with Yonhap News TV: "If I am elected as the candidate, I plan to gather all those who will stop the Lee Jae-myung regime within 2-3 days."]



Candidate Lee Cheol-woo remarked that the coalition against Lee Jae-myung, including members of the Democratic Party, would be a 'a commonality with different goals,' but he is open to discussing unification within the right-wing camp.



[Lee Cheol-woo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/Interview with Sisa Focus TV: "I might lose my freedom this time, but the candidate should be someone who can protect this freedom."]



Candidate Han Dong-hoon announced a campaign lineup that includes 17 current lawmakers, such as Song Seok-jun and Bae Hyun-jin.



Today (Apr. 19), he prepared for the debate without any public events and communicated with his supporters.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/Yesterday: "It was a busy day, but it was fun. Because many of you came, and the staff were working so hard..."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok stated, "I will push for the relocation of the Sejong City office without arguing political advantages or disadvantages," pointing out that Lee Jae-myung has changed his stance on the office relocation.



This is Park Young-min from KBS News.



