65th anniversary of 4.19 Uprising

Acting President Han Duck-soo attended the 65th anniversary ceremony of the April 19 Uprising held today (Apr. 19) at the April 19th National Cemetery.



Acting President Han stated, "The key to overcoming the crisis is national unity," and added, "If the people come together, we can overcome difficulties both domestically and internationally."



He also mentioned that the April 19 Uprising is a shining achievement in our democratic history and pledged to do his best to honor the contributors and support the bereaved families.



National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and representatives of the negotiating groups in the National Assembly paid their respects together at the cemetery before the ceremony.



