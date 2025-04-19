News 9

Various fire outbreaks

[Anchor]

Next, we have news about a fire.

A large fire broke out in a single-story house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province.

It was a big family home where three generations lived together, but a teenage niece was unable to escape and tragically lost her life.

This is reporter Yeo So-yeon.

[Report]

In the middle of a residential area, fierce flames are shooting up into the sky.

The fire broke out around 8:20 PM yesterday (Apr. 18) in a single-story house in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province.

As a result of the fire, a man in his 60s, Mr. B, was injured, and his teenage niece, Ms. A, sadly lost her life.

[Witness/Voice Altered: "I heard a 'bang' sound. Black smoke started to roll. Our house was also filled with smoke...."]

Mr. B quickly evacuated outside as the fire spread rapidly, but it is reported that Ms. A took refuge in the innermost room to escape the flames and was unable to get out.

The police have requested an autopsy for Ms. A and are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Flames are rising through the black smoke.

This morning (Apr. 19) at 9 AM, a fire broke out at a furniture factory in Gonjiam, Gwangju City.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but it took more than 7 hours to extinguish the fire.

[Fire Department Official/Voice Altered: "It probably took a long time because there was furniture inside. There were also production machines."]

Around 3 AM today, a fire broke out in a storage room on the first floor of a multi-family house in Soongin-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, resulting in one person suffering burns.

The fire authorities believe the fire started from the distribution board in the storage room, which is also used as a laundry room.

Last night around 11 PM, a fire broke out in a 25-ton cargo truck traveling on the Gwangju-Daegu Expressway near Sandong-myeon, Namwon City, North Jeolla Province.

The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes, but some of the cargo truck was burned, resulting in property damage of 40 million won.

The Air Force announced today that they recovered two 'gun pods' from the suspected drop area, which were accidentally dropped from a light attack aircraft last night while training over Pyeongchang County, Gangwon Province.

A gun pod is a type of 'machine gun set,' and the dropped gun pod contained 500 live rounds.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

