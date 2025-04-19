News 9

Strong wind warning overnight

입력 2025.04.19 (23:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We have been aware of the unpredictable nature of spring weather, but this spring is particularly harsh.

Moreover, the rain that has been falling every weekend has been accompanied today (Apr. 19) by winds strong enough to flip umbrellas.

Kim Min-kyung is a weather specialist.

[Report]

Just when it seemed the wind was picking up, the rain began to intensify.

The cherry blossom petals that remained scattered like flower rain in the rain and wind. The people out on spring outings hurriedly found shelter holding onto their umbrellas tightly as strong winds threatened to turn them inside out.

A strong wind advisory was issued for the metropolitan area and the Chungcheong region, with maximum wind speeds exceeding 20 meters per second observed in the Gwangmyeong area during the day.

In places like Yeoncheon and Cheorwon, heavy rain reminiscent of summer downpours came down at rates close to 20mm per hour due to the fierce rain and wind.

This was caused by a pressure trough carrying cold air from the north of the Korean Peninsula colliding with warm air from the south, creating strong rain and wind in the central region.

The rain that started in the central region is expected to expand to the southern region by late afternoon.

[Lee Jeong-mi/Weather Forecast Officer: "The pressure trough will move to the East Sea, and strong winds will continue nationwide until early tomorrow morning. Especially in the central region, there will be places with rain accompanied by thunder and lightning until tonight."]

The expected amount of rain is between 5 to 30mm in the central region, including Seoul, and about 5 to 10mm in the southern region.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that while the rain and wind will subside by tomorrow morning (Apr. 20), another round of strong winds accompanied by noisy spring rain is expected nationwide on Tuesday.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Strong wind warning overnight
    • 입력 2025-04-19 23:11:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

We have been aware of the unpredictable nature of spring weather, but this spring is particularly harsh.

Moreover, the rain that has been falling every weekend has been accompanied today (Apr. 19) by winds strong enough to flip umbrellas.

Kim Min-kyung is a weather specialist.

[Report]

Just when it seemed the wind was picking up, the rain began to intensify.

The cherry blossom petals that remained scattered like flower rain in the rain and wind. The people out on spring outings hurriedly found shelter holding onto their umbrellas tightly as strong winds threatened to turn them inside out.

A strong wind advisory was issued for the metropolitan area and the Chungcheong region, with maximum wind speeds exceeding 20 meters per second observed in the Gwangmyeong area during the day.

In places like Yeoncheon and Cheorwon, heavy rain reminiscent of summer downpours came down at rates close to 20mm per hour due to the fierce rain and wind.

This was caused by a pressure trough carrying cold air from the north of the Korean Peninsula colliding with warm air from the south, creating strong rain and wind in the central region.

The rain that started in the central region is expected to expand to the southern region by late afternoon.

[Lee Jeong-mi/Weather Forecast Officer: "The pressure trough will move to the East Sea, and strong winds will continue nationwide until early tomorrow morning. Especially in the central region, there will be places with rain accompanied by thunder and lightning until tonight."]

The expected amount of rain is between 5 to 30mm in the central region, including Seoul, and about 5 to 10mm in the southern region.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that while the rain and wind will subside by tomorrow morning (Apr. 20), another round of strong winds accompanied by noisy spring rain is expected nationwide on Tuesday.

KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 충청 경선 88% 압도적 1위…<br>김동연 2위 김경수 3위

이재명, 충청 경선 88% 압도적 1위…김동연 2위 김경수 3위
국민의힘 첫 경선 토론…<br>‘계엄·탄핵’ ‘AI’ 설전

국민의힘 첫 경선 토론…‘계엄·탄핵’ ‘AI’ 설전
다른 후보들도 ‘이재명 견제’<br>…“또 조기 대선” “반명 결집”

다른 후보들도 ‘이재명 견제’…“또 조기 대선” “반명 결집”
동두천 주택 화재 2명 사상…<br>곳곳 화재 잇따라

동두천 주택 화재 2명 사상…곳곳 화재 잇따라
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.