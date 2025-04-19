Strong wind warning overnight

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We have been aware of the unpredictable nature of spring weather, but this spring is particularly harsh.



Moreover, the rain that has been falling every weekend has been accompanied today (Apr. 19) by winds strong enough to flip umbrellas.



Kim Min-kyung is a weather specialist.



[Report]



Just when it seemed the wind was picking up, the rain began to intensify.



The cherry blossom petals that remained scattered like flower rain in the rain and wind. The people out on spring outings hurriedly found shelter holding onto their umbrellas tightly as strong winds threatened to turn them inside out.



A strong wind advisory was issued for the metropolitan area and the Chungcheong region, with maximum wind speeds exceeding 20 meters per second observed in the Gwangmyeong area during the day.



In places like Yeoncheon and Cheorwon, heavy rain reminiscent of summer downpours came down at rates close to 20mm per hour due to the fierce rain and wind.



This was caused by a pressure trough carrying cold air from the north of the Korean Peninsula colliding with warm air from the south, creating strong rain and wind in the central region.



The rain that started in the central region is expected to expand to the southern region by late afternoon.



[Lee Jeong-mi/Weather Forecast Officer: "The pressure trough will move to the East Sea, and strong winds will continue nationwide until early tomorrow morning. Especially in the central region, there will be places with rain accompanied by thunder and lightning until tonight."]



The expected amount of rain is between 5 to 30mm in the central region, including Seoul, and about 5 to 10mm in the southern region.



The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that while the rain and wind will subside by tomorrow morning (Apr. 20), another round of strong winds accompanied by noisy spring rain is expected nationwide on Tuesday.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



