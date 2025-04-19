News 9

Awareness of knee osteoarthritis

입력 2025.04.19 (23:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is something you need to look after and spare in order to be healthy in old age.

That is your knee joints.

Many people regret later that knee health is essential when the time comes after raising all their children to enjoy travel and various hobbies.

This is our year-round health series.

Today (Apr. 19), we will look into the diagnosis and treatment of knee osteoarthritis in middle-aged and older adults.

Reporter Yoo Kwang-seok reports.

[Report]

52-year-old Lee Won-geun is heading to the operating room in a wheelchair.

He is undergoing stem cell transplant surgery for degenerative knee osteoarthritis.

[Kim Seong-hwan/Surgeon: "The cartilage above and below is completely damaged, and there is significant damage overall..."]

The damaged cartilage area is cleaned up, and stem cells are placed on top to promote cartilage regeneration.

[Kim Seong-hwan/Orthopedic Professor at Chung-Ang University Hospital: "The cells in our body mix with the stem cells we inject, which helps regenerate the cartilage that was originally there."]

[Lee Won-geun/52 years old: "I used to carry heavy things a lot when I was working. So I think there was much wear to my knee cartilage."]

The KBS investigative reporting team analyzed 10 years of data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

In 2023, there were over 1.26 million middle-aged patients with knee osteoarthritis, consistently ranking third among chronic diseases in middle age over the past decade.

4.53 trillion won was spent on medical expenses in one year.

Knee osteoarthritis is primarily a degenerative disease.

When the cartilage, which is a protective layer about 3mm thick between the bones, gradually wears away, the bones come into direct contact, causing pain with every step.

Looking at the patient ratio by age group, the number of patients gradually increases from the 40s, peaking in the 70s.

65-year-old Won Jeong-soon started receiving cartilage injection treatment four years ago.

Unaware of her weakened joints, she experienced pain while hiking excessively and was diagnosed with the most severe stage 4 osteoarthritis.

[Won Jeong-soon/65 years old: "I think the pain was worse than giving birth. It was extremely painful. I couldn't walk for two months."]

A characteristic of knee osteoarthritis is that the number of female patients is twice that of male patients.

[Wang Jun-ho/Orthopedic Professor at Samsung Medical Center: "In women, there is less muscle and more fat, and hormonal changes after menopause also seem to have a significant impact."]

The number of patients is higher in spring and autumn.

This is due to significant temperature fluctuations and changes in atmospheric pressure, along with increased activity levels, which put stress on the knees.

The biggest enemy of knee osteoarthritis is being overweight.

Each additional kilogram of weight increases the impact on the knees threefold.

[Wang Jun-ho/Orthopedic Professor at Samsung Medical Center: "It is very important to manage your weight through exercise and diet to prevent weight gain. You can compare it to a cargo truck. A cargo truck carrying heavy loads can easily break down, so weight control is crucial."]

It is important to strengthen the muscles around the knees through exercises like walking and cycling, but excessive hiking or marathon running can actually be harmful.

You should also avoid squatting or kneeling positions.

This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Awareness of knee osteoarthritis
    • 입력 2025-04-19 23:21:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is something you need to look after and spare in order to be healthy in old age.

That is your knee joints.

Many people regret later that knee health is essential when the time comes after raising all their children to enjoy travel and various hobbies.

This is our year-round health series.

Today (Apr. 19), we will look into the diagnosis and treatment of knee osteoarthritis in middle-aged and older adults.

Reporter Yoo Kwang-seok reports.

[Report]

52-year-old Lee Won-geun is heading to the operating room in a wheelchair.

He is undergoing stem cell transplant surgery for degenerative knee osteoarthritis.

[Kim Seong-hwan/Surgeon: "The cartilage above and below is completely damaged, and there is significant damage overall..."]

The damaged cartilage area is cleaned up, and stem cells are placed on top to promote cartilage regeneration.

[Kim Seong-hwan/Orthopedic Professor at Chung-Ang University Hospital: "The cells in our body mix with the stem cells we inject, which helps regenerate the cartilage that was originally there."]

[Lee Won-geun/52 years old: "I used to carry heavy things a lot when I was working. So I think there was much wear to my knee cartilage."]

The KBS investigative reporting team analyzed 10 years of data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.

In 2023, there were over 1.26 million middle-aged patients with knee osteoarthritis, consistently ranking third among chronic diseases in middle age over the past decade.

4.53 trillion won was spent on medical expenses in one year.

Knee osteoarthritis is primarily a degenerative disease.

When the cartilage, which is a protective layer about 3mm thick between the bones, gradually wears away, the bones come into direct contact, causing pain with every step.

Looking at the patient ratio by age group, the number of patients gradually increases from the 40s, peaking in the 70s.

65-year-old Won Jeong-soon started receiving cartilage injection treatment four years ago.

Unaware of her weakened joints, she experienced pain while hiking excessively and was diagnosed with the most severe stage 4 osteoarthritis.

[Won Jeong-soon/65 years old: "I think the pain was worse than giving birth. It was extremely painful. I couldn't walk for two months."]

A characteristic of knee osteoarthritis is that the number of female patients is twice that of male patients.

[Wang Jun-ho/Orthopedic Professor at Samsung Medical Center: "In women, there is less muscle and more fat, and hormonal changes after menopause also seem to have a significant impact."]

The number of patients is higher in spring and autumn.

This is due to significant temperature fluctuations and changes in atmospheric pressure, along with increased activity levels, which put stress on the knees.

The biggest enemy of knee osteoarthritis is being overweight.

Each additional kilogram of weight increases the impact on the knees threefold.

[Wang Jun-ho/Orthopedic Professor at Samsung Medical Center: "It is very important to manage your weight through exercise and diet to prevent weight gain. You can compare it to a cargo truck. A cargo truck carrying heavy loads can easily break down, so weight control is crucial."]

It is important to strengthen the muscles around the knees through exercises like walking and cycling, but excessive hiking or marathon running can actually be harmful.

You should also avoid squatting or kneeling positions.

This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.
유광석
유광석 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 충청 경선 88% 압도적 1위…<br>김동연 2위 김경수 3위

이재명, 충청 경선 88% 압도적 1위…김동연 2위 김경수 3위
국민의힘 첫 경선 토론…<br>‘계엄·탄핵’ ‘AI’ 설전

국민의힘 첫 경선 토론…‘계엄·탄핵’ ‘AI’ 설전
다른 후보들도 ‘이재명 견제’<br>…“또 조기 대선” “반명 결집”

다른 후보들도 ‘이재명 견제’…“또 조기 대선” “반명 결집”
동두천 주택 화재 2명 사상…<br>곳곳 화재 잇따라

동두천 주택 화재 2명 사상…곳곳 화재 잇따라
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.