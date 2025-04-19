Awareness of knee osteoarthritis

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is something you need to look after and spare in order to be healthy in old age.



That is your knee joints.



Many people regret later that knee health is essential when the time comes after raising all their children to enjoy travel and various hobbies.



This is our year-round health series.



Today (Apr. 19), we will look into the diagnosis and treatment of knee osteoarthritis in middle-aged and older adults.



Reporter Yoo Kwang-seok reports.



[Report]



52-year-old Lee Won-geun is heading to the operating room in a wheelchair.



He is undergoing stem cell transplant surgery for degenerative knee osteoarthritis.



[Kim Seong-hwan/Surgeon: "The cartilage above and below is completely damaged, and there is significant damage overall..."]



The damaged cartilage area is cleaned up, and stem cells are placed on top to promote cartilage regeneration.



[Kim Seong-hwan/Orthopedic Professor at Chung-Ang University Hospital: "The cells in our body mix with the stem cells we inject, which helps regenerate the cartilage that was originally there."]



[Lee Won-geun/52 years old: "I used to carry heavy things a lot when I was working. So I think there was much wear to my knee cartilage."]



The KBS investigative reporting team analyzed 10 years of data from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service.



In 2023, there were over 1.26 million middle-aged patients with knee osteoarthritis, consistently ranking third among chronic diseases in middle age over the past decade.



4.53 trillion won was spent on medical expenses in one year.



Knee osteoarthritis is primarily a degenerative disease.



When the cartilage, which is a protective layer about 3mm thick between the bones, gradually wears away, the bones come into direct contact, causing pain with every step.



Looking at the patient ratio by age group, the number of patients gradually increases from the 40s, peaking in the 70s.



65-year-old Won Jeong-soon started receiving cartilage injection treatment four years ago.



Unaware of her weakened joints, she experienced pain while hiking excessively and was diagnosed with the most severe stage 4 osteoarthritis.



[Won Jeong-soon/65 years old: "I think the pain was worse than giving birth. It was extremely painful. I couldn't walk for two months."]



A characteristic of knee osteoarthritis is that the number of female patients is twice that of male patients.



[Wang Jun-ho/Orthopedic Professor at Samsung Medical Center: "In women, there is less muscle and more fat, and hormonal changes after menopause also seem to have a significant impact."]



The number of patients is higher in spring and autumn.



This is due to significant temperature fluctuations and changes in atmospheric pressure, along with increased activity levels, which put stress on the knees.



The biggest enemy of knee osteoarthritis is being overweight.



Each additional kilogram of weight increases the impact on the knees threefold.



[Wang Jun-ho/Orthopedic Professor at Samsung Medical Center: "It is very important to manage your weight through exercise and diet to prevent weight gain. You can compare it to a cargo truck. A cargo truck carrying heavy loads can easily break down, so weight control is crucial."]



It is important to strengthen the muscles around the knees through exercises like walking and cycling, but excessive hiking or marathon running can actually be harmful.



You should also avoid squatting or kneeling positions.



This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.



