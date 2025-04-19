China adds structures in West Sea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, large steel structures have appeared in the West Sea, which are 'Made in China' construction.



China claims they are fishing farms, but it is hard to accept this claim purely due to China's numerous strategies that have continuously targeted the surrounding seas.



Reporter Yoon Jin has looked into China's intentions regarding the steel structures in the West Sea.



[Report]



The large structure installed by China in the West Sea is a fish farm with a diameter of 70m and a height of 71m.



Until last year, China had illegally installed two such facilities in the Korea-China Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) in the West Sea.



Recently, additional structures have been built under the pretext of fishing support facilities.



These large-scale structures measure 100m in width, 80m in length, and 50m in height, resembling an oil drilling platform, and it is reported that a helicopter landing pad has also been installed.



There are even suspicions that this structure is a fixed facility with piles driven into the seabed, prompting the government to investigate the situation.



If China's fixed structures are established in the provisional measures area set for joint fishing activities between Korea and China, it could work against us in the subsequent maritime boundary delimitation process.



China is blocking our access for on-site verification.



The operational area of the Chinese Navy has also been gradually expanding towards the Korean Peninsula since the 2000s, making China's movements in the West Sea concerning.



[Park Byeong-gwang/Chief Researcher, Institute for National Security Strategy: "Just as China claims 80% of the South China Sea as its maritime territory, China's current actions can be seen as hindering reasonable maritime boundary delimitation between Korea and China."]



Our government plans to focus on discussing the issue of the unauthorized installation of structures in the West Sea at the director-level meeting between Korea and China’s diplomatic authorities to be held in Seoul this month.



KBS News, Yoon Jin.



