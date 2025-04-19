News 9

Trump-Powell feud continues

입력 2025.04.19 (23:51)

[Anchor]

How long will this precarious feud between these two continue?

U.S. President Trump continues to pressure Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.

He has once again mentioned the possibility of Powell's dismissal if interest rates are not swiftly lowered.

This is Kim Ji-sook from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump, who had previously raised the issue of replacing Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, has directly pressured for a rate cut.

He argues that since prices have dropped, including an 87% decrease in egg prices, the benchmark interest rate should also be lowered.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "If we had a Fed Chairman who understood what he was doing, interest rates would be coming down too. He should bring them down."]

The White House has also chimed in.

Despite concerns that it could be unprecedented and lead to legal issues, they stated they would continue to consider the dismissal of Chairman Powell.

[Kevin Hassett/Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers: "(Do you think firing J. Powell is an option now in a way that it wasn't before?) The President and his team will continue to study that matter."]

In fact, it has been reported that the Trump administration has been discussing the possibility of dismissing Chairman Powell for the past few months.

However, aides have reportedly warned that it could cause significant legal issues and serious shocks to the financial markets.

The New York Times reported, citing sources, that President Trump is well aware of this and has somewhat accepted it.

It is said that President Trump is particularly concerned about the possibility of a situation similar to the Great Depression of 1929.

The significant fluctuations in the financial markets following the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on the 2nd seem to have heightened President Trump's anxiety.

For these reasons, while he continues to 'shake up Powell' daily, the likelihood of immediately pulling the replacement card has currently decreased, according to observations.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

