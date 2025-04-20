News 9

World's first 'robot marathon'

입력 2025.04.20 (00:19)

[Anchor]

Runners participating in a marathon, but upon closer inspection, they are humanoid robots.

It seems that all the robots that can run a bit have gathered; what was the scene like?

KBS correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Among over 9,000 marathoners lined up at the starting line was the number one robot marathon runner, Tian Gong.

["3! 2! 1!"]

With the starting signal, the world's first robot half marathon race began.

The 21 robot runners that passed the preliminaries started one by one at intervals of 1 to 2 minutes to avoid collisions.

[Shenzhen/Beijing Citizen: "Being here, I feel that China's economy and technology are really developing rapidly. It's quite moving."]

The glory of first place went to Tian Gong, who completed approximately 21 km in 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Developed by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, Tian Gong ran steadily on a slope despite its large size of 180 cm.

On the other hand, the aviation-powered robot from Sunlong created a shocking scene by crashing into a separation wall right at the start, and there were also robots that lost direction and ran backward or fell apart due to loss of balance.

This clearly revealed the persistent limitations of humanoid robots regarding balance maintenance and shock absorption.

[Qiyuanhao/Robot Marathon Participating Company: "There are very few opportunities to test for such a long duration. It can be a test of consistency for batteries, motors, structures, and even algorithms."]

This year, the scale of China's humanoid robot market is estimated to be around 1.6 trillion won, accounting for about half of the global market, making it a leading player.

It was an attempt to take the lead in the in-home robot market with humanoid robot technology, but the actual race results brought some disappointment.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News at the Beijing Robot Marathon venue.

