Waste overflow in Phuket
입력 2025.04.20 (00:19)
[Anchor]
Phuket, Thailand, known for its breathtaking scenery, is often regarded as a magical travel destination that once visited, is hard to forget.
However, seeing its recent changes, you might wonder if this is the Phuket you once knew.
Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop has reported from the scene.
[Report]
Gentle waves lapping at the shore and endless stretches of white sand.
This is Thailand's Phuket, bustling with tourists from around the world.
After a decline due to COVID-19, the number of tourists has surged again, with 35 million visiting just last year.
[Joy Taylor/Australian tourist: "We decided to come to Thailand because it's close to Australia, relatively cheap to fly to, and we wanted a relaxing holiday with lots of good food."]
However, the explosive increase in waste, matching the influx of tourists, has recently become a headache for Phuket.
This is Phuket's only waste incineration plant.
Its daily processing capacity is about 700 tons, but these days, over 1,000 tons of waste is arriving each day.
[Supachok Laongpetch/Deputy Mayor of Phuket: "It is true that the amount of waste in Phuket has surged recently. The economy is growing, and tourism is developing, which is why many foreigners are coming."]
The overflowing waste heads to the landfill right next to the incineration plant.
Mountains of waste are piling up, but this site has also reached its limit.
Phuket has a total of five large landfills, three of which are already full and no longer operational.
Leachate flowing from the landfill is polluting the sea, and residents are facing health threats.
[Bassana Tuyou/Resident near the landfill: "I can't go outside my house. I have to wear a mask even inside the house because of the smell."]
The city of Phuket is planning to build an additional incineration plant and promote waste separation, but residents are demanding immediate solutions.
This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Phuket, Thailand for KBS News.
Waste overflow in Phuket
입력 2025-04-20 00:19:52
