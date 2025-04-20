News 9

Waste overflow in Phuket

[Anchor]

Phuket, Thailand, known for its breathtaking scenery, is often regarded as a magical travel destination that once visited, is hard to forget.

However, seeing its recent changes, you might wonder if this is the Phuket you once knew.

Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop has reported from the scene.

[Report]

Gentle waves lapping at the shore and endless stretches of white sand.

This is Thailand's Phuket, bustling with tourists from around the world.

After a decline due to COVID-19, the number of tourists has surged again, with 35 million visiting just last year.

[Joy Taylor/Australian tourist: "We decided to come to Thailand because it's close to Australia, relatively cheap to fly to, and we wanted a relaxing holiday with lots of good food."]

However, the explosive increase in waste, matching the influx of tourists, has recently become a headache for Phuket.

This is Phuket's only waste incineration plant.

Its daily processing capacity is about 700 tons, but these days, over 1,000 tons of waste is arriving each day.

[Supachok Laongpetch/Deputy Mayor of Phuket: "It is true that the amount of waste in Phuket has surged recently. The economy is growing, and tourism is developing, which is why many foreigners are coming."]

The overflowing waste heads to the landfill right next to the incineration plant.

Mountains of waste are piling up, but this site has also reached its limit.

Phuket has a total of five large landfills, three of which are already full and no longer operational.

Leachate flowing from the landfill is polluting the sea, and residents are facing health threats.

[Bassana Tuyou/Resident near the landfill: "I can't go outside my house. I have to wear a mask even inside the house because of the smell."]

The city of Phuket is planning to build an additional incineration plant and promote waste separation, but residents are demanding immediate solutions.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Phuket, Thailand for KBS News.

[Anchor]

Phuket, Thailand, known for its breathtaking scenery, is often regarded as a magical travel destination that once visited, is hard to forget.

However, seeing its recent changes, you might wonder if this is the Phuket you once knew.

Our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop has reported from the scene.

[Report]

Gentle waves lapping at the shore and endless stretches of white sand.

This is Thailand's Phuket, bustling with tourists from around the world.

After a decline due to COVID-19, the number of tourists has surged again, with 35 million visiting just last year.

[Joy Taylor/Australian tourist: "We decided to come to Thailand because it's close to Australia, relatively cheap to fly to, and we wanted a relaxing holiday with lots of good food."]

However, the explosive increase in waste, matching the influx of tourists, has recently become a headache for Phuket.

This is Phuket's only waste incineration plant.

Its daily processing capacity is about 700 tons, but these days, over 1,000 tons of waste is arriving each day.

[Supachok Laongpetch/Deputy Mayor of Phuket: "It is true that the amount of waste in Phuket has surged recently. The economy is growing, and tourism is developing, which is why many foreigners are coming."]

The overflowing waste heads to the landfill right next to the incineration plant.

Mountains of waste are piling up, but this site has also reached its limit.

Phuket has a total of five large landfills, three of which are already full and no longer operational.

Leachate flowing from the landfill is polluting the sea, and residents are facing health threats.

[Bassana Tuyou/Resident near the landfill: "I can't go outside my house. I have to wear a mask even inside the house because of the smell."]

The city of Phuket is planning to build an additional incineration plant and promote waste separation, but residents are demanding immediate solutions.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Phuket, Thailand for KBS News.
