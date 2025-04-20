News 9

Jeju horse festival opens spring

입력 2025.04.20 (00:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 19) in Jeju, the sound of thundering hooves echoed throughout the land.

The spring event featuring the natural heritage Jeju horses running across the earth was covered by reporter Ko Min-joo.

[Report]

On the green vast grasslands halfway up Hallasan.

["One, two, three!"]

At the sound of the starting call, over 100 natural heritage Jeju horses charge across the land all at once.

["Wow, wow."]

The view of horses running across vast pastures, one of Jeju's top ten magnificent sceneries, unfolded right before our eyes.

[Park Yu-jin/Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do: "(Normally) you can't see horses often. I came because there was a festival, and it was amazing to see the horses running in a herd."]

This is the Jeju Native Horse Grazing Festival, which restores the Jeju livestock culture during which horses, protected in stables during the winter, are moved to pastures for spring.

It is only open for two days in a national heritage protection area that is usually restricted.

The pasture is specially opened only during this festival period, where various events, including feeding experiences, are held.

Due to industrialization and other factors, Jeju horses were once on the brink of extinction, but since being designated as a natural monument in 1986, now over 170 horses are under systematic protection.

The special experience of seeing and touching Jeju horses, which are usually hard to see, becomes an unforgettable memory for family visitors.

[Kim Hye-soo/Nohyeong-dong, Jeju City: "I think it's great that the kids can run around happily and see the horses up close, and have feeding experiences and various activities."]

The Jeju Native Horse Grazing Festival, which announces the spring of Jeju, will continue until tomorrow (Apr. 20).

This is KBS News, Ko Min-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeju horse festival opens spring
    • 입력 2025-04-20 00:36:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 19) in Jeju, the sound of thundering hooves echoed throughout the land.

The spring event featuring the natural heritage Jeju horses running across the earth was covered by reporter Ko Min-joo.

[Report]

On the green vast grasslands halfway up Hallasan.

["One, two, three!"]

At the sound of the starting call, over 100 natural heritage Jeju horses charge across the land all at once.

["Wow, wow."]

The view of horses running across vast pastures, one of Jeju's top ten magnificent sceneries, unfolded right before our eyes.

[Park Yu-jin/Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do: "(Normally) you can't see horses often. I came because there was a festival, and it was amazing to see the horses running in a herd."]

This is the Jeju Native Horse Grazing Festival, which restores the Jeju livestock culture during which horses, protected in stables during the winter, are moved to pastures for spring.

It is only open for two days in a national heritage protection area that is usually restricted.

The pasture is specially opened only during this festival period, where various events, including feeding experiences, are held.

Due to industrialization and other factors, Jeju horses were once on the brink of extinction, but since being designated as a natural monument in 1986, now over 170 horses are under systematic protection.

The special experience of seeing and touching Jeju horses, which are usually hard to see, becomes an unforgettable memory for family visitors.

[Kim Hye-soo/Nohyeong-dong, Jeju City: "I think it's great that the kids can run around happily and see the horses up close, and have feeding experiences and various activities."]

The Jeju Native Horse Grazing Festival, which announces the spring of Jeju, will continue until tomorrow (Apr. 20).

This is KBS News, Ko Min-joo.
고민주
고민주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이재명, 충청 경선 88% 압도적 1위…<br>김동연 2위 김경수 3위

이재명, 충청 경선 88% 압도적 1위…김동연 2위 김경수 3위
국민의힘 첫 경선 토론…<br>‘계엄·탄핵’ ‘AI’ 설전

국민의힘 첫 경선 토론…‘계엄·탄핵’ ‘AI’ 설전
다른 후보들도 ‘이재명 견제’<br>…“또 조기 대선” “반명 결집”

다른 후보들도 ‘이재명 견제’…“또 조기 대선” “반명 결집”
동두천 주택 화재 2명 사상…<br>곳곳 화재 잇따라

동두천 주택 화재 2명 사상…곳곳 화재 잇따라
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.