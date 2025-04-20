Jeju horse festival opens spring

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Apr. 19) in Jeju, the sound of thundering hooves echoed throughout the land.



The spring event featuring the natural heritage Jeju horses running across the earth was covered by reporter Ko Min-joo.



[Report]



On the green vast grasslands halfway up Hallasan.



["One, two, three!"]



At the sound of the starting call, over 100 natural heritage Jeju horses charge across the land all at once.



["Wow, wow."]



The view of horses running across vast pastures, one of Jeju's top ten magnificent sceneries, unfolded right before our eyes.



[Park Yu-jin/Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do: "(Normally) you can't see horses often. I came because there was a festival, and it was amazing to see the horses running in a herd."]



This is the Jeju Native Horse Grazing Festival, which restores the Jeju livestock culture during which horses, protected in stables during the winter, are moved to pastures for spring.



It is only open for two days in a national heritage protection area that is usually restricted.



The pasture is specially opened only during this festival period, where various events, including feeding experiences, are held.



Due to industrialization and other factors, Jeju horses were once on the brink of extinction, but since being designated as a natural monument in 1986, now over 170 horses are under systematic protection.



The special experience of seeing and touching Jeju horses, which are usually hard to see, becomes an unforgettable memory for family visitors.



[Kim Hye-soo/Nohyeong-dong, Jeju City: "I think it's great that the kids can run around happily and see the horses up close, and have feeding experiences and various activities."]



The Jeju Native Horse Grazing Festival, which announces the spring of Jeju, will continue until tomorrow (Apr. 20).



This is KBS News, Ko Min-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!