Morality of trading soul for beauty

[Anchor]



One of the major trends these days is the 'slow aging' craze.



How can we look a little younger and more beautiful?



This persistent concern and its answer are captured in a film.



Kim Sang-hyup reports.



[Report]



Elizabeth, a former actress who was fired due to her age and appearance.



She is offered an injection that promises to make her young and beautiful again.



["Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger, more beautiful, more perfect..."]



The desire for beauty transcends time.



["This youth that I can never have again, I have been stopped in beauty..."]



Dorian Gray, a handsome nobleman who appears in London society, trades his soul for eternal beauty and a portrait.



[Yoon So-ho/Dorian Gray role: "You can observe Dorian Gray constantly struggling between the desires of human nature and the morality we possess. (That’s) an attractive part, isn’t it...?"]



However, the beauty traded for natural order soon turns into obsession, leading both Elizabeth and Dorian to destruction.



The conflict between the instinct to become beautiful and the morality of wanting to protect one's inner self is inspired by the works of the genius writer Oscar Wilde.



[Choi Jae-woong/Henry Wotton role: "It is particularly like that these days. In everyday life, when I try to take some action, I become conscious of it. Is this morally okay? I end up self-censoring..."]



What is true beauty, and what values should we uphold?



This is a question that constantly challenges us as we live in an era that prioritizes appearance.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyup.



