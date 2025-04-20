News 9

KIA smiles despite bad weather

[Anchor]

In the so-called "Dangun Match" of professional baseball, known for the rivalry between bears and tigers, KIA broke the chain of five consecutive losses against Doosan since last year by scoring a lucky run amidst strong winds.

Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook has the details.

[Report]

Even before taking the mound, starting pitcher Oller seemed to face more misfortune as he was struck on the arm by a foul ball while in the dugout, adding to KIA's injury woes.

Perhaps due to this, Oller allowed a leadoff home run to Jung Soo-bin in the first inning.

However, the strong winds that blew all day, enough to turn umbrellas inside out, brought luck to KIA.

In the third inning, as Park Chan-ho's hit was affected by the wind, a runner on third base scored while Kang Seung-ho made an error.

KIA brought the game back to even, then successfully took the lead with a home run from Choi Hyung-woo and a hit from Choi Won-jun against his namesake pitcher, Choi Won-jun.

Choi Won-jun became the key player in the team's victory by adding two RBIs in the sixth inning, which was tied at 4-4.

[Choi Won-jun/KIA: "(It was bad weather today?) If I hadn't done well today, it would have been uncomfortable (weather), right? But since I did well, I don't think I have any bad memories of the weather."]

In a game at Gocheok Sky Dome, which is unaffected by the wind, a strange scene occurred when Choi Joo-hwan's hit struck the ceiling speaker and fell.

According to local rules, if a ball hits a structure in the foul territory, it is considered a foul, so Choi Joo-hwan stepped back to the plate, but the result was a strikeout.

KT's switch hitter Rojas Jr. hit a home run from the left side in the first inning and from the right side in the fifth inning.

Hitting home runs from both sides in a single game has only happened 12 times in history up to today, and Rojas has achieved this five times.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.

