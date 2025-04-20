‘Grandson of the Wind’ storms MLB
There are winds blowing in Major League Baseball as well.
'The Grandson of the Wind,' Lee Jung-hoo, has created a sensation with a technical bunt hit reminiscent of his father, coach Lee Jong-beom.
In the first inning, Lee Jung-hoo attempted a surprise bunt.
The ball veered towards second base, heading to a position where the third baseman could not catch it.
The San Francisco dugout, watching Lee Jung-hoo's move, couldn't help but break into smiles.
In the third inning, Lee Jung-hoo also achieved a left-field single, completing his eighth multi-hit game of the season.
With a batting average of .361, he ranks second in the National League, and the Major League Baseball website praised Lee Jung-hoo, stating that the 'Grandson of the Wind' is creating a storm in Major League Baseball.
