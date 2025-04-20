News 9

‘Grandson of the Wind’ storms MLB

입력 2025.04.20 (00:50) 수정 2025.04.20 (00:50)

There are winds blowing in Major League Baseball as well.

'The Grandson of the Wind,' Lee Jung-hoo, has created a sensation with a technical bunt hit reminiscent of his father, coach Lee Jong-beom.

In the first inning, Lee Jung-hoo attempted a surprise bunt.

The ball veered towards second base, heading to a position where the third baseman could not catch it.

The San Francisco dugout, watching Lee Jung-hoo's move, couldn't help but break into smiles.

In the third inning, Lee Jung-hoo also achieved a left-field single, completing his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

With a batting average of .361, he ranks second in the National League, and the Major League Baseball website praised Lee Jung-hoo, stating that the 'Grandson of the Wind' is creating a storm in Major League Baseball.

