News 9

Gangwon breaks losing jinx

입력 2025.04.20 (00:50)

[Anchor]

In the K League, Gangwon's Shin Min-ha celebrated his league debut goal with a heart sign cremony towards his parents.

Gangwon broke their 16-match losing streak away against Ulsan with Shin Min-ha's winning goal, achieving their second consecutive victory.

This is a report by Lee Seong-hoon.

[Report]

Gangwon had not won an away match against Ulsan for 12 years.

The team's determination to break the away jinx was strong from the beginning, and in the 16th minute of the first half, Kim Gang-guk shook the Ulsan net with a calm shot.

After Kim Gang-guk's first goal, it seemed like Gangwon was smoothly taking the lead, but they faced a challenge before the end of the first half.

They conceded an equalizer to Ulsan's Erick from a penalty kick, bringing the match back to square one.

However, Gangwon struck again right at the start of the second half, with Shin Min-ha scoring from a free kick with an overwhelming jump.

Gangwon defeated Ulsan 2-1, marking their first two consecutive wins of the season.

Shin Min-ha, who decorated his K League debut with the winning goal, expressed his gratitude to his parents with a heart sign ceremony.

[Shin Min-ha/Gangwon FC: "We haven't won at Ulsan for a long time, so I'm very happy that we could win today. Thank you to my parents for raising me well and for their continued support and encouragement. I love you!"]

In the highly anticipated match between the 1st and 2nd place teams, the leader Daejeon came out on top.

Daejeon secured their top position with consecutive goals from Kim Jun-beom and Joo Min-kyu, defeating Gimcheon 2-0.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

이성훈
이성훈 기자

